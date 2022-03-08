Associate Professor in Health Sciences at the UCA

Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cadiz.

The Cadiz University has opened the public tender for the hiring of associate professor of health sciences, with a view to developing teaching partially.

Thus, a total of 10 places distributed in the departments of Pathological anatomywith 3 seats; Surgerywith 4 places; Medicinewith 2 vacancies and, finally, a vacancy for the department of Neurosciences.

Physicians interested in forming part of the University of Cádiz as associate professors must accredit their link with the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) as well as their relationship with the reference health centers of each of the Clinical Management Units, which they must continue to occupy with full-time dedication and a work shift compatible with teaching hours.

It should be noted that the 10 places called will develop their temporary teaching, with periods of between 4 months to 9 months. These are therefore special part-time fixed-term employment contracts.

Requirements to teach at the University of Cádiz

As stated in the call, the selection procedure for applicants will be by public contest. In this way, the contest will consist of a first self-assessment by the applicants, followed by a proposal for the assessment of their merits by the corresponding Department, to end with a final assessment of a definitive nature by the University’s Recruitment Commission.

Thus, the interested doctors must deliver, among other documents, the academic degree in the specialty corresponding to the requested place next to the Official certification of link to the Andalusian Health Servicespecifying the Center, Clinical Management Unit, Service or Section in which you carry out your care work.

The deadline for submitting applications will begin on March 9, ending 5 days after publication in the Official Gazette of the Andalusian Government.