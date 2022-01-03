Ast, 224 ‘isolated’: “Employees used instead of workers”

-->

The latest update – Sunday evening – talked about 130 positive employees and 94 in fiduciary isolation, for a total of 224 people. Numbers that are creating more of a problem within Ast and to intervene on Monday, with a note, are the corporate Rsu: “We encounter – they write – serious organizational difficulties within the departments of the plant, due to staff shortages, such as happened on Sunday in the PIX 1/2 departments when the plants restarted ».

“Employees used to cover the workforce”

«We had already highlighted in the last Covid commission – explain the RSU of Acciai Speciali Terni – the organizational difficulties that would have been created. We denounce the attitude of the company that in these hours is phoning workers at home, asking for advance schedules, shifts, requests for overtime and not confirming scheduled holidays. We also denounce the use of clerical staff to cover the workforce and the loss of some temporary workers who were an integral part of the technological workforce and which is further aggravating the situation “.

“We reiterate the block on overtime”

“In such a complicated moment, aggravated by the Covid situation that has led to numerous cases of positivity and quarantines within our plant – continue the unitary union representatives – this attitude, in addition to creating serious inconvenience to workers, their health is more at risk. We deem it appropriate that the company does not continue to force on this and we reiterate the blocking of overtime, inviting the workers not to give any availability except for contractual obligations (securing the plants) “.