AST, Arvedi’s debut: “What a thrill to see the Italian flag waving”

TERNI – «The most beautiful and rewarding thing I saw when arriving here was the Italian flag, which unites us and excites us all. It is a nice welcome. The first impact I had was very emotional “: to say this, on the first day of work at Ast (Acciai Speciali di Terni), was Giovanni Arvedi, president of the homonymous Group and from 1 February of the Umbrian steel mill, acquired by ThyssenKrupp.

In the morning together with the CEO Mario Arvedi Caldonazzopaid a visit to the company and then had a brief meeting with the press.

THE DECLARATIONS OF THE KNIGHT.

“We were never able to come to the factory due to the restrictions that the European Community had imposed on us»Underlined Arvedi. “Even though I have known her indirectly for 30, 40 years – he added -, it is the first time that I take a tour. Our commitment to make social and environmental industrial plans deserves a moment of reflection and knowledge of what we are talking about. It’s not like you can build another floor on an existing house if you don’t know the structure and the foundations well ».

Arvedi, who – it was announced – will often be present in the company, therefore highlighted his desire to “learn the process that exists here, the limitations, the advantages, the merits”. “Then – she added – we will present our plans and our environmental and social solutions”. «We are here to fulfill our commitments» he concluded, wishing everyone good work «for the good of this large, traditional and historic Italian factory».