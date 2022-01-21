Ast in Arvedi, signed on January 31st. The company will be autonomous, Burelli remains

-->

January 31st – as it had been in the air for several days – is the date to mark on the calendar, for a new historic stage for Acciai Speciali Terni: it is on that date that in Essen, the headquarters of ThyssenKrupp, the leaders of the German multinational together to those of the holding Finarvedi they will sign the large amount of papers that will formalize the sale of the steel mill to the Cremona group.

Ast company in itself, top management remain

So here we really are, the steel mill changes hands. But everything should take place in the name of continuity and low profile, an attitude which, on the other hand, seems to distinguish the new property. Ast will keep its name and, despite being part of the Finarvedi holding, it will be a distinct company and therefore with its own management autonomy. At the executive level, no changes will be expected, at least initially, with regard to the CEO, Massimiliano Burelli, who will therefore remain at the helm of the company. It still needs to be clarified whether Thyssen will keep its stake in the company structure, but if it does, it will still be a strong minority.

The knight’s programs

As already known, the signing of the sale will be preceded by a visit to the plant by a delegation of technicians from the Arvedi group, who will work alongside those from Ast for the operational handover of the factory. In this circumstance it is not excluded that Cavalier Arvedi may also come for a meeting with the management. His official arrival, together with the CEO of Arvedi Caldonazzo, is expected in the week following the signing, when a series of first meetings with social partners and institutions will start. The Lombard group is called to test the facts, which is why the expectation is growing for what it will have to say about its projects for the steel mill.