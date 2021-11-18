Ast to Arvedi: European Antitrust opens simplified procedure

by FL

The simplified procedure on the dossier of the sale of Ast from the ThyssenKrupp group to Arvedi officially opened by the European antitrust Commission. This is what was anticipated by the journalist Marco Torricelli of Siderweb, Thursday afternoon, during the democratic Agora on the iron and steel industry, underway in Terni. The provisional deadline for the procedure should be 22 December. So before, presumably, the beginning of 2022 so far assumed, even if the actual conclusion of the sale should take place in the first months of the new year.

A hypothesis, that of the simplified procedure, which at the time of the announcement of the sale to Arvedi was also advocated by Fiom Cgil, but which seemed hindered by the fact that the overall production volumes should exceed 5 million tons. Obviously there is no obstacle, and this fact could be considered as an element of optimism, except of course surprises. On Thursday, among other things – the notification of the start of the procedure is from the previous day – ThyssenKrupp has formalized the annual report on the group’s accounts (recorded in the fiscal year 2020/2021 an adjusted operating profit of 796 million euros, compared to loss of 1,759 billion euros a year earlier), in which Ast is only marginally appointed, reiterating that the closing of the sale is expected in the first half of 2022 and that Tk is examining a possible minority stake in the new company. The details will be negotiated prior to closing.

Letta and the big names of the Democratic Party at Gazzoli

All these elements emerged on the day when a 360 ° confrontation on the Italian steel industry was staged at Palazzo Gazzoli, with a focus – obviously – on the story of Ast, on the occasion of the democratic Agora entitled ‘Strategie per la siderurgia Italian ‘, in which the Democratic Party brought together the general staff of the party at the national level, as well as some of the main players in the sector. The national secretary Enrico Letta kicked off the works via video link. He underlined how the theme of industrial policies “sees our country in great need of a new reflection, because – he said – we are still stuck with many definitions and elaborations that come from the past”. “What has happened in recent years – he continued -, on the one hand all the dynamics linked to green and sustainability, on the other hand the changes that have occurred due to the pandemic and all the ongoing revolution in the field of logistics at an international level, for the value chains and the movement of commodities and the change in the impact of raw materials and prices, it is objectively changing the cornerstones of the industrial policy compass. A country that rightly boasts of being the second industrial power in Europe and one of the main ones in the world needs to be at the forefront of reflecting on how industrial policies must be reworked with an eye to the future and transformation “. In particular, «the issue of raw materials, the price of energy and logistics – said Letta – are issues that are seeing changes in size and qualitative aspects of such impact that had not been seen for a long time. All this has an impact on the accounts of companies, public and citizens ». “For these reasons – he concluded – addressing a reflection on the theme of industrial policies and in particular on the steel industry represents an important point of reference and one of the elements on which we intend to work”.

Todde confirms: table on Ast after closing

Among the main interventions, in addition to that of the head of economics and finance of the Democratic Party, Antonio Misiani, also the Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Alessandra Todde, who going into more detail on the Ast issue, also in video link, stressed that it will be It is necessary to wait for the opinion of the European Commissioner Vestager “before sitting down and talking” about Arvedi’s industrial plan. Regarding the acquisition of the steel plant by the Cremona group, Todde said she believes it is “a unique opportunity to give answers to a territory and to carry out a project in which, finally, those who are interested are not someone who he comes from another continent and sees us as a province of the empire, but he can consider this project from the point of view of a national strategy ». Todde then recalled that it is “a particularly happy moment for steel, Federacciai’s October data, for eight months of production, record a 6% increase compared to 2019”. “From the point of view of the country’s industrial policies – he continued – everyone needs a voice to say that if we fail to have a medium / long-term vision, we have lost an opportunity”. Regarding the issue of the national steel plan, according to Todde “having a shared strategy is important not so much because it is necessary to respond to individual disputes, which is fundamental and very important, but because if no guidelines are given to what are the national production strategies interests and ways of producing are opposed and there is a risk of not being competitive as a country because there is competition at home ».

King David (CGIL): making the industrial plan explicit

“Luckily Terni has taken a different path from Taranto and Piombino, we hope that an industrial plan that has been waiting for a long time will finally be made explicit” said the general secretary of Fiom CGIL, Francesca Re David. Which has returned to focus attention on the (dispersed) national plan of the steel industry. “No one has discussed it with the trade unions and has not even been vaguely introduced to us,” he said. “If ArcelorMittal, Terni, Piombino, north-east and north-west are within this plan – continued King David – we don’t know, the workers don’t know”. Furthermore, according to the secretary Fiom, “the national plan for the steel industry must go hand in hand with the energy plan, we cannot speak of innovation if we do not understand how we have electricity with a certain cost, gas and how we will arrive at hydrogen in the future ». «I hope that these issues – he hoped – someone is discussing. This someone is not us at any level ». On the national trade union front, the intervention of Valerio D’Alò, of the Fim Cisl, should also be recorded. «On Terni – he said – we have a different opportunity from the other sites. We have an Italian industrialist who can give an important answer ».

Provenzano to Giorgetti: if there is a plan on the steel industry, take it out

Infrastructure is another topic touched on several times during the day, which also saw interventions by representatives of Federacciai, Federmanager, MEPs and the head of external relations of Ast, Tullio Camiglieri. Then the conclusions of the national morning session were entrusted to the national deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, Giuseppe Provenzano. “We greeted Arvedi’s choice with great favor,” he said. «We hope – he added – that it will soon bring an industrial plan that we can discuss. We will monitor the group’s integrity, occupational protection and investments. We want to do it – he concluded – because here we are not playing a defensive battle, but an opportunity for the whole country ». And on the national level of the steel industry, the lunge to the minister for economic development Giorgetti. If there is, take it out of this drawer, if it’s just a draft let’s discuss it with the producers, the union and the local communities. If there is no such plan, we want to help write it ». In the afternoon, then, the session – also coordinated by Paolo Raffaelli – dedicated more in detail to the Ast affair, with the interventions also of the local unions, during which the real news of the day emerged, that of the opening of the evaluation procedure of the dossier. Now we really have to wait, it’s a matter of just over a month.