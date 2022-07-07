Astellas and Mogrify team up to conduct research in regenerative medicine

Astellas Pharma and the company Mogrify Limited have signed a research agreement collaborative on regenerative medicine live for address sensorineural hearing loss.





Using Mogrify’s proprietary direct cell reprogramming platform, the collaboration will seek to identify nnew combinations of transcription factors involved in cell differentiation to generate new cochlear hair cells.





As part of the collaboration, Astellas Gene Therapies, a division of Astellas, covers the research cost of the work and contributes its expertise in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based genetic medicine and translation capabilities to complete experiments in preclinical studies. For its part, Mogrify will exploit its bioinformatics platform and its selection and validation process to characterize potential therapeutic factors.





“Mogrify’s human regulatory network-focused approach is well placed to identify superior factor combinations, increasing the efficiency of direct conversion to the target cell type in the ear. Combined with Astellas’ capabilities for gene therapy and neurosensory research, this provides a clear path for the development of a new reprogramming therapy live for sensorineural hearing loss,” said Dr. Louise Modis, CSO of Mogrify.





In this line, the Dr. Mathew Pletcher, Senior Vice President and Head of Gene Therapy Research and Technical Operations Division, AstellasWith the collaboration, they will seek to combine the unique delivery attributes of AAV-based gene therapy with our deep otology translation capabilities developed through our Targeted Therapeutics for Hearing Regeneration and Direct Reprogramming initiatives. (transdifferentiation)”. “Through this collaboration we will seek to address a significant unmet need in sensorineural hearing loss,” he reiterated.

