asteroid approaches 3000 km and is not detected – Notizie scientifiche.it

It happened again: an asteroid that gets very close to the Earth and that goes unnoticed until you notice its presence when it has now reached the closest point to our planet. It is a small and harmless asteroid but it is the umpteenth demonstration that probably the tools we have and the methods we use to intercept the asteroids must be refined if we want to intercept in time an asteroid of a few tens of meters that in fact some damage it could provide it.

Asteroid 2021 UA1

The small asteroid, the size of a refrigerator and named 2021 UA1, passed just 3,047 km from the surface of Antarctica on 25 October, a distance much farther than the orbit of the International Space Station (although lower than many satellites). A distance that, however, apparently made this asteroid the third closest to Earth ever identified. The asteroid was identified only four hours after the maximum approach.

Asteroid 2021 UA1 is expected to approach Earth again on March 31, 2028 but at a distance four times greater than that reached on October 25.

Very difficult asteroids to detect

Mind you, it is a harmless asteroid that most likely would have burned in the atmosphere (at most a few small pieces would have hurled itself on the surface of the Earth) but this is not the point. The fact is that when asteroids approach our planet from the direction of the sun it is very difficult to spot them.

The small 2 m diameter asteroid performed a surprising flyby coming from the direction of the sun and approaching in the daytime sky above the Antarctic area: practically impossible to intercept with the instruments we have available and which in any case are increasingly advanced .

The other asteroids that have come closest to Earth

The first two asteroids present in the ranking of those that have come closest to the surface of our planet (without impacting) are 2020 VT4, an asteroid 5-10 m in diameter that on November 13, 2020 passed just 370 kilometers above the ocean Pacific, and 2020 HQ, an asteroid with a diameter of 3-6 m that passed at a distance of 2,950 kilometers on August 16, 2020.

Don’t be too frightened by the fact that the first three asteroids that came closest to Earth have been intercepted practically in the last year and a half. We are not in a bombardment phase: this only reflects the improvement of the technologies we have and therefore a greater number of intercepted asteroids, even small ones.

Even the Hubble telescope cannot detect them

Such small asteroids are difficult to spot with the telescopes we have today. The Hubble Space Telescope also needs several days of exposure and a certain level of magnitude to visualize such an object days or hours before maximum approach. Furthermore, the telescope is characterized by a small field of view and therefore it would always be a fortuitous discovery. Then when they come from the direction of the sun, the light of the latter makes it even more difficult to identify in time.

Notes and insights

