Asteroid as big as the Eiffel Tower approaching the Earth: it speeds at 90 thousand km / h

At 8:54 am on Tuesday 22 February the asteroid (455176) 1999 VF22 will reach its minimum distance from Earth. ESA estimates a diameter of 250 meters.

Tuesday 22 February a big one asteroid will make a close – but completely safe – passage to the Land. It is about (455176) 1999 VF22a “space stone” from Apollo class with an estimated diameter of 250 meters, based on data released by the European Space Agency (ESA). Determining the exact dimensions of a celestial body without knowing itsalbedo (the amount of reflected light) is however very complicated, which is why the NASA indicates a rather large margin of error: the diameter according to the American aerospace agency should be somewhere between 190 and 430 meters. What is certain is that it is a massive asteroid, about the size of the Paris Eiffel Tower. Fortunately, it will pass at a distance of absolute safety for our planet, or beyond 5.3 million kilometers o 0.035 astronomical units (one AU is the distance that separates the Earth from the Sun, equal to 150 million kilometers).

Despite the safe passage scheduled for the morning of Tuesday 22 February – the minimum distance will be reached at 8:54 Italian time -, (455176) 1999 VF22 is classified by NASA as “potentially dangerous object“(PHO – Potentially Hazardous Object); all asteroids and asteroids are part of it Comets with a diameter of at least 150 meters approaching Earth’s orbit at less than 7.5 million kilometers, equal to 0.05 astronomical units. In fact, in the event of an impact with the Earth, objects of this size can cause significant damage at the local / regional level, being able to literally wipe out an entire metropolis. However, these are not the so-called “planets killer“As theasteroid Chicxulub from 10 to 14 kilometers, which 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period, resulted in the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and 75 percent of plant animal species on Earth; or like the infamous Comet Dibiasky from the film Don’t Look Up with Leonardo diCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

(455176) 1999 VF22 was discovered on November 10, 1999 thanks to the research project Catalina Sky Survey; right now it is approaching the Earth at an impressive speed of 25.1 kilometers per secondequal to over 90 thousand kilometers per hour (it is significantly higher than that of other asteroids that are whizzing around the planet these days). The passage of February 22 will be the closest of the next 130 years, given that we will have to wait until 23 February 2150 for an even closer flyby. The asteroid can be observed during a live streaming of the Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) starting at 11pm Italian time on Monday 21 February, commented by the astrophysicist Gianluca Masi. An unmissable opportunity to admire the celestial body as it whizzes by firmament.