Asteroid as in Don’t Look Up? The study: “We could save ourselves this way”

Humanity could be saved if a asteroid really pointed there Land like in movie Don’t Look Up? Two physics scholars of the University of California Santa Barbara, Professor Philip Lubin and researcher Alexander Cohen wondered and just published the answer in a study.

The question specifically: what would happen if an asteroid, or a comet as in the film, del diameter of 10 kilometers was about to collide with our planet, within six months as hypothesized in Don’t Look Up? Many have already found ourselves talking about it, after this Netflix film with a stellar cast (from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, just to name the first three names) which has become a costume phenomenon in the space of a month.

For safety and not to spoil anything, we stop here on how it goes. They studied the ending for humanity, calculations in hand, the two US physicists. Also because they confirm that the threat would be worthy ofApocalypse: the impact with such an asteroid would cause such upheavals as to lead to end of our species as happened with the dinosaurs. And because of a star bullet of the same caliber as that of 66 million years ago

An asteroid? The Earth defended by nuclear power (but not as in Armageddon)

Lubin and Cohen believe that for humanity in this case, fortunately purely theoretical, it would not turn out like in the Upper Cretaceous. All thanks to technology. As? It would be enough pulverize asteroid or comet in space before they get to earth. Using their favorite method: PI, “Pulverize It”, in fact, which consists in throwing ourselves into a series of nuclear detonators which would reduce them into a thousand, thousands, millions of pieces of various sizes. Some would then miss our planet, others would still be destroyed by entering the atmosphere. What about the free-falling radioactive fragments on Earth? They wouldn’t be a problem, they say.

Would the last hope for humanity be, even if in an extreme case, precisely those nuclear weapons that could have already destroyed it and that can still destroy it several times? THE doubts they come, also because all this could be music for those who love them. However, the study continues and, always speaking of nuclear power, examines the hypothesis of another apocalyptic film, Armageddonfrom 1998, with the usual stellar cast.

It was even more exaggerated: the asteroid was the size of Texas and Bruce Willis climbed on it to always tear it to pieces with a large atomic bomb. The scenario looks like this time unrealistic to the two scientists. There are such large asteroids but, just to divide them in two, it would take an atomic explosion a million times stronger than the entire nuclear arsenal present on Earth could provoke.

What if we ultimately fail to pulverize or destroy the space threat? The very last line of defense would be to hide in large bunker underground or under the sea. Few, but enough for the future survival of humans and other species. A bit like with theNoah’s Ark, with a much less reassuring scenario. By the way: who enters it? Who decides?

Whatever happens, even if with only six months’ notice, write Philip Lubin and Alexander Cohen at the end of their study, “we have now passed the technological threshold for to be able to defend ourselves from ‘ending up like dinosaurs’“.

To reassure us more of the nuclear defense of planet Earth is that the hypothesis is purely theoretical. “We should never find ourselves in this situation,” the two insist. “But better ready than dead”. “Better ready than dead”: that’s why they titled the research Dont’t Forget To Look Up?