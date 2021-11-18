Asteroid as large as the Pyramid of Giza will touch the Earth

An asteroid with a diameter nearly equal to the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza will cross the Earth on November 19, the full moon night of November.

The asteroid 2021 VR will have a diameter of 120 meters and when our planet passes on the night of the Beaver Moon, it will not come by itself. The asteroid will be accompanied by the smallest 2021 asteroid VJ11, which has a diameter of up to 41 meters, just over half the wingspan of a 747 jet, Newsweek.com reports.

However, the night following this month’s Beaver Moon (named after beavers start preparing for winter in November) another asteroid will pass over Earth which makes both of these rocky bodies look dwarf.

The 2016 asteroid JG12 it will move beyond Earth on Saturday and is up to 190 meters in diameter, larger than the Washington Monument.

Asteroid 2021 VR will pass to Earth at one speed of about 30,000 miles per hour, nearly fifteen times faster than a bullet fired from a rifle.

Despite being smaller, its companion asteroid will travel slightly slower at just under 24,000 miles per second. This is still sixteen times faster than a fighter jet.

Compared to these two asteroids, the largest of the three, the 2016 JG12, will move at an almost slow pace of just under 17,000 miles per hour, however enough to be 20 times faster than a bullet from a pistol.

The smallest of the three bodies, 2021 VJ11, will pass closest to Earth at a distance of approximately 1.6 million miles in its closest approach. The larger of the three bodies will be farther away in its closest approach, approximately 3.4 million miles from Earth.

The 2021 VR scale asteroid of the Great Pyramid of Giza will be the farthest from our planet 3.7 million miles from Earth.

All three asteroids are classified as Near Earth Objects by the Center for Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS) from NASA as their orbits of the sun bring them within 120 million miles of Earth.

The fact that CNEOS precisely tracks the orbits of asteroids around the sun and projects them into the future means that we know when these objects will approach Earth.

The asteroid 2021 VR will be the first to visit our planet again, making its next close approach on March 13, 2022. Thereafter, the 2016 JG12 will return in April 2022.

For the smallest of the three bodies, however, this approach to Earth will mark the last time in nearly 120 years that it will approach our planet.

Asteroid 2021 VJ11 will no longer come close to our planet until at least April 2141, according to the CNEOS, and even then it will only approach 45 million miles from our planet. This is just under half the average distance between the Earth and the Sun.

CNEOS adds that none of these asteroids pose an impact threat to Earth. NASA is currently preparing for a similar mission with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART mission, to be launched soon. Dart will test whether an impact could redirect an asteroid on a collision course with our planet.