Asteroid City | Bill Murray reveals the title of Wes Anderson’s new film

Asteroid City: Bill Murray reveals the title of Wes Anderson’s new movie (On Saturday 16 October 2021)

Bill Murray, guest at BFI London Film Festival 2021 for the premiere of The French Dispatch, has revealed the title of the next movie by Wes Anderson! What is the title of the next movie by Wes Anderson? The next expected movie by Wes Anderson is called Asteroid City, we do not yet have much information on the plot, at the moment we know that it is in the works in Spain, that it will talk about a love story set in Europe and that it will have, as usual, an extraordinary cast, with already confirmed: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody.

evaartemis : So Scarlett is still in Spain filming Asteroid City and Margot arrived on set yesterday. There is hope. – maxrgot : scarlett times pro set de asteroid city agora – 3cinematographe : #WesAnderson returns to the cinema with Asteroid City! – iesovcors : scarlett on the set of ASTEROID CITY RAGA IO TODAY SCHIATTO – RBcasting : At the BFI London Film Festival this weekend, Bill Murray revealed the title of Wes Anderson’s new film… –

