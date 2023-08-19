Entertainment

Asteroid City, or when Scarlett Johansson (re)met Wes Anderson in Chinchon gq spain

As if it were one of those impossible realms that Jules Verne or Jonathan Swift had imagined, Asteroid City is in two places at once, According to one school of thought, this desert town with a ’50s aesthetic would be in New Mexico or Arizona, but there are some people who claim to have seen the characters walking around. A rural area near Chinch’onIn the Community of Madrid, about a year and a half ago. In fact, both answers are correct: If Wes Anderson intended to capture his personal revision of a post-war American fantasy set in Southern Europe and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, then who are we to say that such a thing is impossible. Is?

effect of Corona virus and its prevention measures In fact, world population had a fundamental role in the script. asteroid city, for which Anderson was once again supported by Roman Coppola (as co-producer of the original story) and Jason Schwartzman (as the lead actor, if the choral actors could deliver). The last time these three worked together island of dogs (2018), Delicious animated feature film where he had scarlett johansson’s unmistakable voice In the role of nutmeg, a mysterious Collie With a past as a beauty pageant queen

actress repeats with director asteroid city, their first collaboration in real image, and the truth is that there are some similarities between the two characters. Here, Johansson plays actress Midge Campbell, A mix between Bette Davis and Judy Garland That he would have to spend more time than the account stuck in the middle. Though the astronomical-probing teens around him may not realize they’re in the presence of a star, Schwartzman’s lovable loser will. next, We present exclusively to you a small preview of The Midge asteroid city,

In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson explained, “I get along well with directors who love hard work and are precise and relentless.” ,Wes is excited about the retake process and what it can learn from you., It’s like you’re rehearsing, but it all ends up in the movie. I like that way of doing things.”

