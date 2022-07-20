Asteroid City, the next film by Wes Anderson already has a synopsis

Asteroid Citythe next movie wes anderson is starting to take shape.

This week it was confirmed that Focus Features will be the home of this production that will be based on a script that the director himself wrote with Roman Coppola and its cast will include figures such as Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright , Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and Rita Wilson.

But perhaps the most striking thing about this update to the new house of Asteroid City is that a synopsis was finally revealed for the film that gives us a taste of part of its history.

“Asteroid City is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for academic competitions, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.” says the official synopsis.

Astro City It will be distributed by Universal and will be released on a date that is not yet detailed.