ASTEROID Kamo`oalewa discovered between Earth and Moon. Orbit, course, impact risk

Among countless asteroids that we encounter along our orbit around the Sun, we had missed one that it somehow revolves around our planet, indeed to what is our satellite.

It’s an asteroid the size of a Ferris wheel. Estimates indicate that it has a diameter of about 50 meters, a not bad space boulder if this were to hypothetically end up on us. Its origin has perplexed scientists for many years, exactly from 2016 when it was discovered. In fact, the nature of this space object that revolved around the Moon was not identified. By then it was a mystery.

A few days ago on the Nature magazine has revealed its mysterious origin.

The asteroid was discovered in 2016 by a team of astronomers, a University of Arizona student found out in 2016. A strange moving shadow was initially spotted. This was possible through high resolution telescopes. They had observed some kind of light being reflected, but it was not yet clear what it could be. And here’s the discovery: it was an asteroid that was baptized with the almost unpronounceable name of Kamo`oalewa. The name comes from a Hawaiian creation song and hints at a progeny traveling alone.

The discoverer said he examined every spectrum of asteroids that could be intercepted by Earth, and nothing matched what lay between Earth and the Moon.

The asteroid was difficult to identify and above all to study. Consider that it is about four million times less bright than the small star that the human eye can see. Kamo`oalewa has a very unique orbit that tilts around the Earth. During its orbit, it reaches the closest point to us about 14 million km away. We get maximum visibility a few weeks of the month of aprile of each year. After, with current tools, it is almost imperceptible and gets lost in the myriad of space objects.

In 2020, the researchers were thwarted by the pandemic that required the shutdown of a large telescope, the Large Binocular Telescope on Mount Graham in southern Arizona, one of the few telescopes large enough to intercept the asteroid.

But in April 2021, with the reopening of the powerful telescope they were able to study it.

The data speak for themselves: current estimates indicate that the asteroid is made of the same silicate material as the Moon. This was possible to compare it with the moonstones that are available to NASA and that were brought to Earth by the Apollo missions.

The origin of this stone that revolves around the Moon is lunar, resulting from the explosion due on the Moon with a large asteroid. And the Moon is visibly representative of the many great impacts suffered during its life.

The strange orbit of this asteroid and its inclination, have made astronomers deduce that it was an object that revolved around the Moon. And the gravity of our satellite to keep it away from us. Therefore, the asteroid from the Hawaiian name, it does not pose a danger to our planetdespite its constant proximity. The dangers to our planet are quite different, as such small asteroids they are difficult to detect, and many have chaotic routes. Numerous are those that have been registered and of which we know the route.

Any impact with an asteroid 50 meters in diameter would cause enormous damage. It could cause the destruction of a large metropolitan area with many thousands of victims.