Asthma, training for pharmacists is underway: 900 Sicilian patients will be monitored

Specific training for pharmacists as “terminals” in the area to monitor 900 Sicilian patients suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The training activity of the “Bofe” protocol (Better outcomes for everybody). This is an Italian clinical study which, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, will involve 100 community pharmacists. After Catania, the training will continue in four other Sicilian cities.

The “Bofe” study is coordinated by Andrea Manfrin, Director of Research in the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences and chair professor of Pharmacy practice at the University of Central Lancashire (UK), Apostolos Tsiachristas, professor of Health Economics at the Health economics research center of the University of Oxford (UK) and Nunzio Crimi, director of the Pneumology Unit of the Catania Polyclinic.

“Bofe” is promoted and financed by Sofad – Farvima Group, has been preliminarily evaluated by Active Citizenship experts and is supported by Federfarma Sicilia which has signed a memorandum of understanding with the regional health department. In fact, the Pharmaceutical Service of the Strategic Planning Department of the regional councilorship also participates in the initiative.

“For several years the Regional Health Department has been collaborating with the Order of Pharmacists and Farmindustria – underlined the Councilor Razza – and we are creating all the conditions to create a new pharmacy system that is ever closer to interest of citizens. This is something that we have already started during the pandemic, if we think of the extraordinary role that pharmacies have assumed from the management of swabs to serological tests. The health system is changing and the presence of pharmacies throughout the world is changing. territory of Sicily. From the Covid-19 emergency we must go out with an extra sprint, set the conditions to make a qualitative leap in patient care and change established habits. The “Bofe” project, wanted by the Sicilian Region, goes to direction of offering an additional service to all Sicilians. The synergy with the Universities remains fundamental, because they are places of research, training and experimentation. ntation and in this initiative all three things together “.