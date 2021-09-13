Asti, exploitation of prostitution: a woman arrested

Seized in Asti an apartment in Corso Matteotti where prostitution was exploited and illegal immigration by two Thai women favored. During the kidnapping, a woman found in possession of a was also arrested large amount of drugs synthetic ‘shaboo’ type. The investigation was born following an ordinary roadside check by a police car, who had checked an undocumented citizen of Thai origin, in whose home, where he was staying up to that moment, was prostitution activity by women and men of Thai origin was found.

Exploitation of prostitution in Asti

The house, as explained by the investigators, was presented with three Thai citizens inside, in skimpy clothes and with the availability of countless condoms, lubricants and sex toys. Two of them, given their irregularity on the national territory, were expelled by order of the commissioner to leave the national territory. The subsequent investigations made it possible to ascertain that two women, also of Thai origin, respectively 55 and 54 years old, had made available to some of their compatriots, in order to favor their prostitution activity. Activity that was widely advertised online, on various websites.

Loading... Advertisements

Money, drugs and jewelry at home

In addition to the drug, they were found in the seized apartment various banknotes for a value of 1400 euros, various gold jewels, a slingbar and various cellophane bags to make it easier to sell drugs. The woman was arrested and taken to prison pending the validation hearing.