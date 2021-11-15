Asti, Spazio Kor registration for the free Sound Space Body workshop is open

Two workshops will open “Paradise”, the theatrical season, with the artistic direction of Chiara Bersani and Giulia Traversi, created by Spazio Kor in collaboration with the City of Asti, the Piemonte dal Vivo Foundation, Teatro degli Acerbi, and Mon Circo, and with the support of the Piedmont Region, the CRT Foundation, SCENA UNITA, the Cesvi La Musica che Gira Foundation, the Music Innovation Hub and, with major supporter, the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation as part of the “ART ~ WAVES.

For creativity, from idea to scene “which looks at the consolidation of the creative identity of the territories through support for programming in the field of performing arts and contemporary creative production, combining research, production, supply and distribution in an ecosystem logic for strengthen the artistic vocations of the area.

The first, “Sound Space Body”, will be held at Spazio Kor from November 30th to December 4th from 6pm to 9pm: a free music workshop with Enrico Malatesta and Attila Faravelli, for boys and girls aged 16 to 25, which explores the relationships between sound, body and space. The work sessions intend to offer participants a series of both practical and theoretical tools to redefine opposites such as action – perception (active performer – passive listener), composition – improvisation, pure sound signal – effect, intentional music – random noise, musical instrument / sonorous – the player’s body, movement-stasis.

In the theoretical part of the workshop some food for thought from very different research fields will be presented in an informal and functional way such as Sound Studies, anthropology, neo-materialist philosophy, musical ethnography, paleo-acoustics, psychology ecological and experimental music; from these approaches a substantial continuity emerges between man, animal and the materials present in the environment; in this sense, sound indicates an ethically and creatively relevant path, if considered in a broader way with respect to the reductive perspectives proposed by both musicology and art criticism.

The practical part of the workshop will take place in the spaces of Spazio KOR and in the Asti area; the practical experiences proposed will consist of both site-specific sound actions and environmental recording sessions (field recordings); the sound actions will be developed in real time, according to the evolving characteristics of the context. Participants will be offered the use of some simple sound devices; such objects are not intended to produce sound per se (as happens with a common musical instrument) but to express the specific response of the materials with which they come into contact and of which the objects themselves are made. The purpose of the proposed actions is to produce sound by negotiating the act of listening with a fluid context; in this sense, participants are offered to listen to themselves in the act of producing sound, in a specific space-time, developing attention and care for the aural capacities of body and space.

The field recording sessions deal with the sound context in its most raw and immediate form, presenting it as a set of apparently unrelated and unintentional phenomena and inviting the listener to create his own attention structure.

No musical skills are required to participate.

Registrations are also open for the workshop “Trap and Russian Novel – On writing, music and storytelling”, for teenagers between 14 and 20 years old, curated by Eva Geatti and Alice Diacono, which will be held from 13 to 18 December from 6pm to 9pm, again at Spazio Kor.

The workshops have free admission upon compulsory booking (maximum 15 participants per workshop).

Green pass required as per current regulations.

