Astm, contract for Penn Station in New York for 1.85 billion dollars

Astm Group, through its US subsidiary Halmar International, has been awarded the contract for the design and construction of the “Penn Station Access” in New York. The initiative, promoted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, has a value of 1.85 billion dollars, approximately 1.64 billion euros. The work, which is expected to be completed in approximately 63 months, will finally have an important employment impact: it is estimated that the project will create approximately 4,500 direct jobs and another 10,000 indirect jobs.

The contract involves the design and construction of four new railway stations and the expansion of a large part of the existing line with the doubling of the current two four-track tracks, for a total length of over 30 kilometers of new and rehabilitated tracks. The project also includes the modernization of the signaling, power and communication technological infrastructures, the construction of new interchange and underground service stations and the improvement of four viaducts.

Once completed, the work will improve the connectivity of regional transport in the New York district by providing for the doubling of the current “Metro-North” railway line from the Bronx to Manhattan with a significant reduction in travel times for a section which is one of the busiest and most congested in the city. Among the works currently involving Halmar International, also in the city of New York, is the “Van Wyck Expressway” project worth approximately 320 million dollars awarded in 2020, which provides for the road rehabilitation of one of the major connecting arteries between the Jfk city and airport. Larger is the expansion of the Long Island Railroad (“Long Island Railroad” – Lirr) worth about 1.8 billion dollars awarded in 2018.