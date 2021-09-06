Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis: the wine of quarantine

The Coronavirus emergency has brought the whole world to its knees and many VIPs are launching charity campaigns. In addition to the classic fundraisers, Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis have seen fit to devise the “quarantine wine”. The project is, without a doubt, innovative.

Aston and Mila: the wine of quarantine

Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis they had an idea that their many fans have welcomed with joy.

To deal with the Coronavirus emergency, which has now involved every corner of the globe, the two actors have launched the “quarantine wine“. Chatting in video chat with friends, Aston and Mila had an epiphany. Through a social video they told:

“In the evening, we do virtual outings with friends and in these virtual dates we like to drink, eat, share a glass of wine, reconnect… And another thing we’re working on is helping many charities. We have found organizations focused on finding personal protective equipment, distributing food to children, providing assistance to families who have lost their jobs and businesses that are in trouble. Mila had the brilliant idea to combine the two “.

Kunis and Kutcher have thus thought of creating a new one wine label, in order to help both businesses and people in difficulty.

View this post on Instagram Mila and I are launching quarantine wine! 100% of profits got to covid-19 relief! @nockingpoint #quarantineWine #socialdistancing A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:44 am PDT

Quarantine Wine: the project

And this is how, thanks to a chat between friends, the “Quarantine Wine“. Aston and Mila contacted the company Nocking Point Wines and they exhibited their project. The two actors chose to leave the label on the completely white bottle with the inscription “Toast to”, so that buyers can write the name to us. The money raised from quarantine wine sales goes 100% to various charities involved in the ongoing health emergency. Kutcher and Kunis have chosen to donate the proceeds to four entities: GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund. A bottle is cheap less than 25 dollars, but for now it can only be ordered in the United States.