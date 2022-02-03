Aston Martin DBX707, the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. The first photos- Corriere.it

Performance declared to make many super sports cars pale: 310 km / h top speed and 0-100 km / h in 3.1 “thanks to the special Race Start mode. Comes before summer

Based on the declared numbers, there is no doubt: Aston Martin DBX707 the most powerful suv in the world. The name of the model says so because 707 are the horsepower, so well above the 650 hp of the Lamborghini Urus, which was the reference until today. Aston Martin in showing the first images – leaving an aura of mystery on many aspects – he stressed, however, that it was not a race for the record. Too often in this category of vehicles there is a sort of obsession with brute force – explained during the presentation Drummond Jacoy, head of the engineering department – Our goal instead was to marry enormous performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with the authentic sporty character, essential in every Aston Martin model. Of course, the 707 Hp of power, accompanied by the beauty of 900 Nm of torque, give the luxurious car declared performance to make cars with lowered set-up pale and many super sports cars on the market: 310 km / h top speed and 0-100 km / h 3.1 “thanks to the special Race Start mode.

Important changes To succeed in the feat, Aston Martin has achieved major changes to the DBX. Under the hood is the same V8 as the normal version (the 550 hp one), flanked for the occasion by a new pair of turbochargers, along with a complete remapping and a new exhaust system with four tailpipes. Such an increase in power also required structural and mechanical interventions such as a new 9-speed automatic gearbox with oil bath clutch that can also be managed in fully manual mode; an updated version of the electronic differential; all-wheel drive upgrade. The chassis was then reinforced while the air suspension features modified shock absorbers and springs to contain roll, thanks also to the eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system. The electronic steering has also been revised and increased load on the steering wheel. Finally, the braking system, made up of 16.5 “front and 15.4” rear carbon-ceramic discs, both with six-piston calipers, hidden by 22 or 23 inch rims.

Debut before the summer Give her first images, various aesthetic elements are noted including a front grille even wider than the already generous one of the DBX V8 but the most evident thing is thehuge rear extractor. Inside, sports seats are standard (but you can have Comfort seats on request, at no extra cost) and the central console has been redesigned to accommodate new buttons dedicated to the selection of driving modes. The possibilities for customization are – as underlined during the presentation – almost unlimited, with countless combinations of materials and colors. overall sales of the British SUV, which in 2021 found over 3,000 customers worldwide. The price not yet disclosed, but obviously it will position itself well above 207 thousand euros of the DBX V8.

