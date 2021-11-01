Aston Martin plans a livery change in 2022 – F1 Team – Formula 1

Among the most interesting innovations presented at this world championship, the team’s debut cannot and will not overshadow Aston Martin in Formula 1, heir to that team which, until 2020, was known as Racing Point. The British team, managed by Lawrence Stroll and brought to the track by his son Lance and Sebastian Vettel, wanted to pay homage to the famous British car brand by adopting a olive green livery, thus recalling the tradition of the Gaydon house.

However, this chromatic choice could be revised on the occasion of the season 2022. More than for commercial or aesthetic reasons, there is one underlying this revaluation television motivation. As often pointed out by numerous viewers and some broadcasters, the shots on the track of the AMR21 from a certain distance, and in certain lighting conditions, have several times misled the fans, to the point that there is no clear and clear distinction between the Aston Martin and other darker livery cars such as the Mercedes.

Interviewed by racingnews365.com, the team principal Otmar Szafnauer thus opened the doors to a possible change in the livery of the single-seaters, without resorting to an authentic distortion: “I think that this color must however remain – analyzed the American – the Aston Martin Lagonda designers, who helped us choose these shades, are now looking for an alternative to make the more distinctive livery on television, but without having to give up the primary color. When you observe it standing still, or under the sun, it is wonderful. We therefore want to keep it – he added – trying however to enhance the green on television. It is a goal that can be achieved and we are working to make it happen ”.

With regard to these statements, Szafnauer also underlined the study and research conducted by the team concerning the paint to be applied on the 2022 cars, so that the latter can be less heavy in a championship characterized by many regulatory changes: “We are evaluating all of these options – commented – also because next year the cars will inevitably be heavier, thanks to the new tire sizes. We will do everything possible to safeguard the weight, and the paint, in this sense, will be an essential element “.