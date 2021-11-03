Aston Martin, the idea of ​​five-year bonds shelved – F1 Team – Formula 1

Looking forward to finding a way to stand out on the track, the Aston Martin’s Lawrence Stroll it seems to be particularly focused on its infrastructural and financial growth. Recently the Canadian tycoon, owner of the team, has started the works for the construction of the new Campus of the team. A new headquarters, always to be built in Silverstone, which aims to make the historic British team make a qualitative leap. Like any big company in F1, however, you need money and financing to be able to make it happen and to make it go up and running. Initially Stroll senior had thought about introducing five-year bonds with which to involve fans in the growth of the team, making them become de facto investors.

But now the plan of the Montreal billionaire seems to have changed. In fact, on Monday – as reported by the British news agency Reuters – the team would have set aside this idea. The decision was motivated by the availability of more interesting sources of funding. Stroll said in October that the Campus – three buildings including a new wind tunnel – would take three years to build with a cost estimated at around 220 million pounds (258 million euros). New sources of funding would now be available “For an amount greater than that initially envisaged”.