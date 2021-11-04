Aston Martin Valkyrie: first unit completed

BEFORE 150 – Production of the first of the 150 has been completed Aston Martin Valkyrie (pictured above), which will soon be handed over to its wealthy owner. Like all Aston Martin sports cars, the Valkyrie is built in an almost entirely manual process (each model takes over 2,000 hours of work) at the brand’s headquarters in Gaydon, UK. Before being delivered to customers, the Valkyrie is track tested at Silverstone, where much of the development took place.

V12 ASPIRATED – The technical characteristics of theAston Martin Valkyrie, which was developed in collaboration with Adrian Newey, the designer of the Red Bull Formula 1 cars, are a true hypercar. In fact, the car is powered by a hybrid system consisting of a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 capable of delivering 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm (but the needle can go up to 11,100 rpm) and 740 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, at which it is combined with an electric unit developed by Rimac which provides a further increase in power of 160 HP and 280 Nm of torque. In total, the Valkyrie delivers 1,160 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 7-speed sequential that transmits motion to the rear wheels.

LIGHT AND… EXPENSIVE – The aerodynamics ofAston Martin Valkyrie it is inspired by that of Formula 1 and can generate a substantial load that crushes it to the ground to increase cornering speed. To make it, ultra-light materials were used, such as carbon fiber for the monocoque frame and bodywork. For this reason, the total weight of the car is less than 1,100 kg. The price? Also like a real hypercar: about 3 million euros.