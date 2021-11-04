Aston Martin Valkyrie, the customer-ready hybrid hypercar

Good news for all the lucky ones who have ordered the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. The British car manufacturer has made it known that this model has entered full production and that the first car is now complete, with delivery to the first customer expected in the coming weeks. Like all Aston Martin sports cars, the Valkyrie is also built at the brand’s UK headquarters in Gaydon.

They will be built as a whole 150 of these supercars. To understand Aston Martin’s meticulousness in making this car, just remember that every single model is built by hand. They want us well 2,000 hours of work to complete the assembly of each car.