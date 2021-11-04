Aston Martin Valkyrie, the customer-ready hybrid hypercar
Good news for all the lucky ones who have ordered the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. The British car manufacturer has made it known that this model has entered full production and that the first car is now complete, with delivery to the first customer expected in the coming weeks. Like all Aston Martin sports cars, the Valkyrie is also built at the brand’s UK headquarters in Gaydon.
They will be built as a whole 150 of these supercars. To understand Aston Martin’s meticulousness in making this car, just remember that every single model is built by hand. They want us well 2,000 hours of work to complete the assembly of each car.
Before each Valkyrie is delivered, the hypercar is track tested at Aston Martin’s facility in Silverstone, where much of the model’s development took place. Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin, commented:
It is a moment of great pride for us to complete our first ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie program has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to this dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 road. Valkyrie was born from the constant dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who worked tirelessly to bring Valkyrie to the production stage. I am sure our customers will be happy with what we have achieved.
HYBRID POWERTRAIN
The British supercar features a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 6.5-liter V12 capable of exceeding 11,000 rpm combined with an electric motor developed by Rimac. Overall, available there are 1,155 hp (850 kW). Performance is obviously very high and it takes less than 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h (2.5 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph). To deliver a top-notch driving experience, Aston Martin has also worked hard on weight. The maximum speed exceeds 400 km / h.
All specimens have already been sold. The Valkyrie will also be offered in the Spider variant. For the most demanding there is also the AMR Pro version designed specifically for use on the track only.