Aston Villa, Gerrard new coach: he leaves the Glasgow Rangers and returns to the Premier

Steven Gerrard’s first experience on the bench in English football will not mature in Liverpool in the Reds where he played from 1998 to 2015 and of which he was captain from 2003 at the farewell, but in Birmingham, at Aston Villa. The 41-year-old former midfielder is leaving Rangers, who have been brought back to Scotland after nine years of Celtic domination, to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday. Gerrard has signed a three and a half year contract, valid until 30 June 2025. Aston Villa is on the edge of the relegation zone: “This club has a rich and important history – his first words – and I am immensely proud to be the new coach. In the talks with the owners, the ambitions struck me and I want to help Aston Villa achieve its objectives ”.