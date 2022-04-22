Astonished Mexico: Chicharito Hernández and Carlos Vela are displaced from the United States

European star aims to be signed by an MLS club



April 22, 2022 8:14 p.m.

The MLS has been a championship that has grown exponentially in terms of quality. For years it has been a destination longed for by several world stars for a worthy retirement.

Players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Chicharito Hernández and Carlos Vela have been emblems and franchise footballers in the country of stars and stripes.

From Europe jumped the news of a new arrival. This is the champion of the last European Championship. Giorgio Chiellini, Italy captain and Juventus defender, is reportedly considering leaving Serie A at the end of this season to move to Major League Soccer, according to Fabrizio Romano published on Thursday.

The veteran centre-back’s contract with Juventus runs out in June, making him a clear target for North American clubs to sign him in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which starts on July 7.

This is not the first time that Chiellini’s name has been mentioned in the MLS arena. The defender could join his compatriot Giovinco or Lorenzo Insigne, who will leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Chiellini has played his entire career so far in Italy, having made his debut for Livorno in Serie B in 2002 at the age of 17. He then briefly spent time with Fiorentina, before signing with Juventus, a team in which he played for 17 seasons.

The legendary defender won the Italian Serie A 8 times and was included in the 2017 UEFA Team of the Year. He played 505 games at club level, with 33 goals and 21 assists.

At the international level, Chiellini has made 116 appearances for Italy, including the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He was also captain of the ‘azzurro’ team at Euro 2020.