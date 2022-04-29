Astorga hosts the II Congress of Rural Medicine Semergen

The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) celebrates this Friday and Saturday in Astorga the II Congress of Rural Medicine, which has the presence of 150 attendees. «The rural doctor has always been an emblem and someone transcendental in the social life of the towns.

We want to honor and claim the place that rural medicine deserves in a sustainable way, providing it with adequate personal and economic means, enhancing the scientific-technical quality of the care provided,” says the president of the organizing committee, Francisco Martínez.

He adds that they also want to claim the improvement of working conditions through a face-to-face meeting that favors the exchange of experiences, as well as including seminars, practical workshops and topical and debate tables. 45 communications and around 20 speakers are planned under the slogan ‘Rural Medicine: Exists and Resists’.

Another aspect addressed at the congress is the introduction of new rapid molecular diagnostic technologies, devices that allow viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or COVID-19 to be identified in a few minutes at the foot of the patient’.