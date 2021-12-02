Astrazeneca, carried out on the vaccine: “Cause of blood clots found” – Chronicle

Rome, 2 December 2021 – Possible turning point on the AstraZeneca vaccine. A team of Welsh and American scientists believe they have identified the “trigger” of the blood clots. collateral effect already known and extremely rare after administration of Vaxzevria serum. The results of the study, conducted by Arizona State University and Cardiff University, were published in the journal Science Advances. The team, also funded by the London government, detailed how a protein in the blood is attracted to a key component of the vaccine devised in Oxford, triggering a chain reaction involving the immune system that can culminate in dangerous blood clots. Alan Parker, one of the Cardiff University researchers, told the BBC: “What we have is the trigger, but there are many steps that need to happen next.”

Summary

The researchers used a technique called “electron microscopy” to get images of adenovirus (the ‘postman’ used by AstraZeneca serum is a common cold virus in chimpanzees) at the molecular level. And so they found that the outer surface of the adenovirus attracts the four spike protein present in the body and essential for maintaining the balance between coagulation and anti-coagulation in the blood in the body. ‘Adenovirus has an extremely negative surface and platelet factor four is extremely positive,’ Professor Parker said. And it is this magnet-like attraction that is the cause of the unwanted effects which, albeit rarely, occur with the administration of Vaxzevria.

A spokesman for the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company explains that “although the research is not definitive, it offers interesting insights and AstraZeneca is exploring ways to exploit these results as part of our efforts to remove this. collateral effect extremely rare, “explained a spokesman for the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company. The University of Oxford however declined to comment on the research. According to AstraZeneca, its vaccine has saved more than a million lives worldwide and prevented 50 million of cases of Covid. But in the wake of cases of blood clots, albeit rare, the use of this type of vaccine in the world has been reduced, and vaccines using more modern technology are now used for boosters. with the messenger Mrna. Italy suspended deliveries of Vaxzevria and Janssen serums in July, proceeding exclusively with Pfizer and Moderna. And so it is happening, at the moment, even with the third doses, even for those who have carried out the first with the adenovirus serums. The Ema (and therefore Aifa) have approved the administration of Astrazenca. At the end of April Italy, after having heard the opinion of the experts, recommended the use of the serum “preferentially” for the over 60s.

Thrombosis with immune thrombocytopenia induced by the vaccine is a side effect that in recent months has triggered several fears regarding adenovirus sera. The confirmed cases, in reality, were very rare: according to the EMA in May there were 316 thrombosis episodes out of 36 million vaccinated with AstraZeneca and one thrombosis episode in 2.1 million immunized with Johnson & Johnson.

On the protection provided by AstraZeneca several studies have been conducted. Compared to the Delta variant, the effectiveness after two doses would be 67% (it was 74% against that of Alpha). This is the conclusion made known by the British doctors’ association at the end of a large study conducted across the Channel.

