AstraZeneca is committed to generating value for Italy – Health

The Anglo-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca presents its commitment to generating value for Italy with an event on Thursday 18 November at the Mind, the Milan Innovation District, in the presence of experts and key figures from the world of medicine, research, university and of innovation. The event will be broadcast live at 11.00 on ANSA.it.

Among the topics addressed the research, with a round table entitled “The new challenges of research in Italy”, with Alberto Mantovani of Humanitas University, Cristian Massacesi of AstraZeneca, Emanuela Palmerini of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute, Marco Simoni of Human Technopole and Angela Ianaro, president of the Science and Health Intergroup.

Following the event entitled “Innovation as a strategy for the future of our country”, with Alberto L.

Sangiovanni-Vincentelli (Eecs University of California at Berkeley) and Enrico Noseda (Cariplo Factory) who will talk with Alessio Beverina (Panakes Partners), Silvia Candiani of Microsoft Italy, Stefano Firpo of the Ministry of technological innovation and digital transition, Claudio Pingue, head of the Cdp Technology Transfer Fund and Paola Testori Coggi, Federeted Innovation lifescience Ambassador.

Finally, the events “From where the future begins” with Vincenzo Bartoli and Francesca Patarnello of AstraZeneca. In conclusion, the intervention of Lorenzo Wittum of AstraZeneca. (HANDLE).