AstraZeneca launches TCM innovation center

The multinational pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca plans to establish a traditional medicine industry innovation center China (MTC) in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to local authorities.

The center will incubate and empower modern industry

AstraZeneca signed an online agreement with the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone. This, to jointly launch the hub that will incubate and empower the modern TCM industry, depending on the zone.

The center integrates a research institution led by academics and platforms that offer support to the industry of Chinese traditional medicine. Such as business modernization and clinical commercialization.

AstraZeneca established its headquarters in the west of China in Chengdu High-tech Zone in November 2020. The regional headquarters started operations in September last year.

AstraZeneca entered China in 1993 and achieved total revenue of $37.4 billion

Chengdu High-tech Zone has more than 3,000 medical companies. In the first quarter of 2022, the industrial production and the industrial value added of the main healthcare medical companies in the area increased by 14.2% and 8%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

AstraZeneca entered China in 1993 and achieved a total revenue of US$37.4 billion worldwide in 2021. With US$6 billion coming from the Chinese market.

Based in London, AstraZeneca focuses on the treatment of respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, renal and digestive diseases.

China issues plan for TCM development

On the other hand, a few weeks ago China he had already noticed his interest in developing traditional medicine.