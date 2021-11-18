Astrazeneca moves its headquarters to Milan (to Mind)

“Milano Innovation Distric (Mind) represents an ideal model for establishing international relations in favor of the territory, the entrepreneurial fabric, the world of research and higher education”. This was stated by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, speaking on the area that had hosted Expo 2015 (where Mind is now based) at the event concerning the presentation regarding the transfer of the AstraZeneca headquarters to this space.

“Lombardy Region – added Fontana – supports the ‘District’ by promoting connectivity, through infrastructures, regeneration of urban areas, transport network and services, in a context of a Lombard and national character”.

“I evaluate very positively – concluded the president of the Region – the imminent transfer of the Astrazeneca headquarters to Mind. A decision that also represents a strategic lever in a collaborative and multidisciplinary context where to develop innovation projects by concretely becoming part of an ecosystem of skills, resources, technologies and research and development activities “.

The Mind, the first constructions in the “construction site”

The first buildings built in Mind will be those close to the industrial area of ​​via Risorgimento. For example, the car park, with commercial services on the ground floor and the technological center of the area, a hotel and the Mind Hub. A building, the latter, charged to offices and which will function as a “general concierge”. Subsequently, a first block of rental residences and all offices will be built.

In total, the project approved by the Rhodesian junta concerns about 200 thousand square meters of floor area (to which the Milanese part must be added), almost the goal of the overall construction planned in offices, shops and rented residences, which will be concentrated in the vicinity of the railway station and the subway. To these buildings must be added the new Galeazzi hospital, which already stands out in the metropolitan skyline and will be definitively operational in the next few years, Human Technopole and the State University, for which the projects and tenders for the construction of the buildings are in an advanced state of definition.

There will be the enhancement of the access roads to Mind, a more opportune redefinition of the under highway viaduct, the enhancement of its access ramps, the improvement and relocation of the terminus of the public transport lines, the redefinition of the underground square than from the railway station allowed access to Expo and which will now also be reachable from the street level through a new walkway.

And then the overall redefinition of the interior spaces is envisaged, which will be completely pedestrian and accessible to all, the redefinition of the “decumanus” which will have a larger section and will be greener and the construction of three large squares.