AstraZeneca says it has fulfilled the contract with the DR

The pharmaceutical AstraZeneca claims to have complied with the terms and conditions of the contract signed with the Dominican Government in October 2020 for the acquisition of 10 million of its vaccine against Covid-19.

This is how it is stated in a statement that it sent to this medium, in which it indicates that it is ready to deliver the vaccine and that, since mid-2021, it has been working with the Government, which, in turn, has asked it to modify the volumes and the dates of delivery of the pending doses.

“Since June 2021, AstraZeneca has worked diligently to meet requests from the Government to modify the volumes and delivery dates of the pending doses, even when the company had the doses produced and ready to be delivered to the Dominican Republic. We also offered to deliver doses in 2023, when the country may require vaccines against COVID again”, says the pharmacist.

He adds that they offered the Government, as part of their COVID-19 portfolio, “our monoclonal antibody recently approved by the FDA of the United States of America, the MHRA of the United Kingdom and the EMA of the European Union for patients who may not develop an adequate immune response. to a COVID-19 vaccine, so they can protect Dominicans who are still vulnerable despite vaccination. Unfortunately, the Government has not accepted either of the two offers”.

The company’s communication comes days after the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader declared to the national press that the contract was invalid due to the impossibility of AstraZeneca to meet agreed deadlines.

He also said that he could not accept the vaccines at this moment, in which, moreover, the country begins to discard due to expiration significant quantities of the biological against COVID-19 contracted with other pharmaceutical companies.

“Either they accept and deliver them to us to the extent that we need them or there will be arbitration or we will go to court,” the president declared.

“AstraZeneca has complied with the terms and conditions of the contract signed with the Government in October 2020. Within the framework of this contract, AstraZeneca It has also responded to multiple requests from the Government of the Dominican Republic related to the execution of the agreement. During the process, AstraZeneca has behaved with integrity and decorum, demonstrating good faith and openness to reconcile the Government’s requests with our contractual obligations,” the company said in the statement.

It also says it is ready to deliver the vaccine to the people of the Dominican Republic when they need it, “in compliance with our signed contract and we continue to keep communication channels open to find a solution.”

It states that its commitment in the fight against COVID-19 in Latin America has been demonstrated with more than 250 million doses of vaccines delivered to date as a result of the successful execution of contracts acquired with Governments throughout the region.

“We are proud of our contribution by supplying a vaccine that has been shown to be effective and against all variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he concludes.