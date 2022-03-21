AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 drug neutralizes omicron variants

(The Hill) — AstraZeneca said Monday that its antiviral drug has proven effective in neutralizing the omicron variant of COVID-19, including the newer BA.2 variant that is causing a surge in cases in Europe and Asia.

Data from the University of Washington School of Medicine showed that AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was effective in reducing viral load and inflammation in the lungs caused by the BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2 variants, the company said. The study was performed with mice infected with the virus.

Fauci warns of possible increase in COVID-19 cases



Evusheld has already received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pre-exposure prophylaxis for adults and children up to 12 years of age who weigh at least 88 pounds.

“The findings demonstrate that Evusheld was effective in protecting against infection in the lungs, a critical disease site for severe COVID-19, in all omicron subvariants tested,” said Michael Diamond, professor of molecular microbiology, pathology and immunology. of the University of Washington and an investigator on the mouse study.

“The findings further support Evusheld as a potentially important option to help protect vulnerable patients, such as those who are immunocompromised, who could face poor outcomes if infected with COVID-19,” said John Perez, Vice President of AstraZeneca.