AstraZeneca seeks profits on vaccine: goodbye pandemic

The era of AstraZeneca’s distribution of cost-priced vaccines is over. At the time of the announcement of its preparation, developed with the University of Oxford, the Anglo-Swedish multinational had assured its intention to distribute vials all over the world without profit until the persistence of the pandemic. Now the pharmaceutical company believes that the global health emergency has become endemic, that is to say like a flu, and for this reason it communicates a reversal of the trend on profits.

AstraZeneca aims for profits on vaccines: the reasons for the change

“Covid is no longer a pandemic because the virus is becoming endemic” is how AstraZeneca motivated the change of strategy with a note, deciding to no longer make agreements to supply vials at low cost (we talked about it here).

According to data updated at the end of September AstraZeneca has distributed 1.5 billion doses of its vaccine globally a a price between 4 and 8 dollars per dose, the lowest ever among all vaccines against Covid-19 and far lower than Pfizer’s 19 dollars or Moderna’s 30 dollars (here the hypothesis of stopping for the under 30s in Germany and France on this vaccine ).

Releasing its earnings for the third quarter of the year, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that it plans for the near future a “modest profitability” thanks to new orders for the Vaxzevria vaccine.

AstraZeneca aims for profits on vaccines: announcement

“We started without profit to help overcome the global health crisis, but we always said we would move on to making a profit on the vaccine. It’s not something we think we’re making a huge profit on but the virus is becoming endemic, which means we have to learn to live with it, ”explained CEO Pascal Soriot (all the latest on the third dose here).

However, the company’s CEO has no regrets about missing out on the opportunity to make a profit from selling the vaccine right from the start.

“I absolutely do not regret it. We are proud as a company of the impact we have had: we have saved millions of people from hospitalization and death. The AstraZeneca team continues to do a spectacular job, ”Soriot added, ensuring that the prices of your product will vary from country to country to continue to guarantee access to the vaccine as much as possible for everyone (here we talked about the new drug from the pharmaceutical company).