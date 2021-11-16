AstraZeneca shock: “Now we have to make profits with vaccines”

Rome, 14 Nov – “We have always said that we would go on to create a profit on the vaccine (anti Covid, ed) “. Thus the CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, announces the objectives of the biopharmaceutical multinational. But what’s the news? After all, no one has ever thought that the Anglo-Swedish colossus was a charitable organization. On the other hand, it develops and markets drugs, not giving them to children for Christmas. Yet, in the statements of the CEO of AstraZeneca at least two innovations – if we want to call them that – are serious.

“We have started without profit to help overcome the global health crisis, but we always said we would move on to making a profit on the vaccine. It’s not something we think we’re making a huge profit on but the virus is becoming endemic, which means we have to learn to live with it, ”Soriot said.

The first novelty: the Anglo-Swedish company would have “started without profit”. Yet, as reported in this newspaper, only in the first quarter of 2021 AstraZeneca it had doubled its profits bringing its net profit to $ 275 million. To be exact, AstraZeneca’s sales were $ 224 million in Europe, $ 43 million in emerging markets and another $ 8 million in the rest of the world. Its total revenue had thus grown 11% to $ 7.32 billion, including partnership payments.

So this surge is not due to the sales of the Covid vaccine? Soriot apparently claims no and has no regrets about it. “I absolutely do not regret it. We are proud as a company of the impact we have had: we have saved millions of people from hospitalization and death. The AstraZeneca team continues to do a spectacular job, ”said Soriot.

In practice, and this is the real point, Soriot says that AstraZeneca has so far provided the vaccines at cost, without making any profit. But now the Anglo-Swedish colossus will no longer sign agreements for the supply of the vaccine on the “non-profit” card. On the contrary, it has already signed a series of contracts for 2022 with which it intends to start earning direct income.

Second novelty: from AstraZeneca claims that the virus is becoming endemic and therefore we should start living with it. Even this is not an incredible revelation in itself, if anything it is worthy of consideration when it is made by a pharmaceutical company that produces one of the anti Covid vaccines.

