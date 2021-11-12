Astrazeneca, stop to Covid vaccines sold at cost price. “The pandemic is over now the disease is in an endemic phase”

AstraZeneca has signed i first contracts for profit for its vaccine against Covid-19, developed together with theOxford university. Up to now, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group had chosen to give up profits on the drug while the pandemic was in progress, this clause was also the basis of the collaboration agreement with university laboratories. To account for the turning point and the British newspaper Financial Times explaining that the pharmaceutical company now expects one “Modest profitability” from the drug which should gradually grow with new orders. Astrazeneca will continue to be sold at cost in developing countries. The company justified its decision by explaining that the disease is from a pandemic stage it has evolved into an endemic phase.

The Astrazeneca vaccine, which uses a different technology than Pfizer and Moderna, remains in any case less expensive and easier to transport than the drugs of US competitors. Delays in supplies and doubts about some possible side effects, however, led the United States and Europe to give preference. The market share of Pfizer vaccine in Europe has risen from 70 to 80%. The US group that developed the drug together with Germany’s BioNtech recently revised upwards its estimates on guaranteed revenues from the vaccine.

AstraZeneca has announced that it is creating a vaccine and immune therapy unit to bring together its Covid-19 products and its other treatments for viral respiratory diseases. In the third quarter of the year, the company grossed $ 1 billion thanks to the vaccine against Pfizer’s $ 13 billion and Moderna’s grossed $ 5 billion. More generally the Anglo-Swedish group has recorded revenues of $ 9.9 billion, more than expected but earnings were lower than forecasts.