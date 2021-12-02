AstraZeneca vaccine, found to cause rare thrombosis: the study

The cause of the rare cases of thrombosis recorded after the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine AstraZeneca has been found. An Anglo-American study has verified “how a blood protein joins a key component of the vaccine” developed by the University of Oxford together with AstraZeneca could be the ‘trigger’ that caused the rare cases of blood clots.

Cardiff University is involved in the research – reports the ‘BBC’. According to Alan Parker, one of the Cardiff University researchers: “What we have is the ‘trigger’, but there are other steps that have to happen afterwards.”

AstraZeneca researchers also progressively participated in the study. “Although the research is not definitive, it offers interesting elements and AstraZeneca is examining ways to exploit these findings in our efforts to eliminate this rare side effect,” said a company spokesperson.

Thrombosis, according to the BBC, has been associated with 73 deaths in the UK, where nearly 50 million doses of the vaccine were administered. ‘It could never have been predicted, we need to remember the big picture and the number of lives this vaccine has saved,’ says Professor Alan Parker, one of the Cardiff University researchers.