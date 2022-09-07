Astrazeneca will present 15 cancer treatments

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca.

will presentat the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022, which takes place from September 9 to 13, 2022 in Paris. Data on a total of 15 approved and potential new drugs from AstraZeneca across more than 75 submissions for 13 tumor types will be presented at the conference.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President of Oncology at Astrazeneca, said: “This year at ESMO, new evidence will demonstrate how drugs are prolonging patient survival in various types of tumors. Results from phase III SOLO-1 and PAOLA-1 trials will reinforce long-term survival benefits of PARP inhibition with olaparib in advanced ovarian cancer, and new data for durvalumab combinations in liver cancer, biliary tract and lung will show the potential to improve outcomes for patients in these areas with high unmet needs.”

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President of Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, said: “The momentum will continue to trastuzumab deruxtecan at ESMO with new data on other tumor types, including results from the phase II DESTINY-Lung02 trial in HER2-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer on which the FDA relied for its recent approval. In addition, we are delighted to have been able to advance the understanding of CTLA-4 inhibition with the new analyzes presented from two phase III trials of durvalumab plus tremelimumab, HIMALAYA in liver cancer and POSEIDON in lung cancer; and for MEDI5752, our bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and CTLA-4 in lung cancer.”



Transformation in the prognosis of tumors

They will communicate in a “late-breaking” presentation mature disease-free survival data (SLE) of the phase III ADAURA trial in which two additional years of follow-up will be detailed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutation in early stages (stage IB-IIIA) treated with osimertinib in the adjuvant setting. This drug is the only targeted treatment option on this spectrum. The communication will also present updated results of recurrence patterns and DFS of the central nervous system.

A late-breaking presentation will present 5-year overall survival (OS) data from the phase III PAOLA-1 trial on olaparib in combination with bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in patients with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). This is the longest follow-up of a PARP inhibitor in combination with standard treatment in this setting.

In addition, seven-year OS data from the phase III SOLO1 trial of olaparib as first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer with BRCA mutation (BRCAm). This is the longest follow-up of any PARP inhibitor in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

The data will also include updated two-year OS results from the phase III TOPAZ-1 trial of durvalumab plus standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) in unresectable or advanced first-line bile duct cancer, as well as a analysis of immune-mediated adverse events. TOPAZ-1 is the first phase III trial to demonstrate an improvement in OS with a combination of immunotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in this setting.



Extend the benefit of ADCs to more patients

Several presentations will show the clinical potential of trastuzumab deruxtecan as a HER2-directed treatment in lung, gastric and breast cancer.

A late-breaking presentation will communicate interim results from the Phase II DESTINY-Lung02 trial investigating trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with metastatic HER2-mutated (HER2m) NSCLC who have shown a improvement after one or more systemic therapies. Detailed data from the phase II DESTINY-Lung01 trial, both in this setting and in patients with HER2-overexpressing NSCLC, will also be shared.

Updated data from the phase II DESTINY-Gastric02 trial in HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer, the first trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan in Western patients with gastric cancer, will also be presented.

The data will also include a subgroup analysis of the phase III DESTINY-Breast03 trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan based on disease history and prior treatments in patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane. Patient-reported results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast04 trial will also highlight data on the quality of life of patients treated with trastuzumab deruxtecan in unresectable and/or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer.

Other presentations will describe trials evaluating the TROP2 receptor-directed ADC dapotamab deruxtecan in patients with luminal, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (phase III TROPION-Breast01 trial) and in a platform trial in combination with osimertinib in patients with advanced NSCLC in those who have experienced disease progression (phase II ORCHARD trial). Currently, there are no approved therapies targeting TROP2 for patients in these settings.



Advancing knowledge of CTLA-4 inhibition

A new analysis of the phase III HIMALAYA trial will show the impact of viral etiology on the outcomes of unresectable liver cancer in patients treated with a single dose of tremelimumaban anti-CTLA-4 antibody, added to durvalumab (STRIDE regimen).

In addition, a paper will describe the phase III EMERALD-3 trial evaluating tremelimumab added to durvalumab and the transarterial chemoembolization with or without lenvatinib in patients with unresectable liver cancer eligible for embolization. A presentation from the phase III POSEIDON trial in mNSCLC will show four-year OS results in patients treated with a limited course of tremelimumab added to durvalumab plus chemotherapy.

Another groundbreaking presentation will reveal initial data on MEDI5752 plus chemotherapy in patients with untreated stage IIIB-IV non-squamous NSCLC. MEDI5752 is a novel bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets the immune checkpoint proteins PD-1 and CTLA-4. Bispecific antibodies are a promising approach in immuno-oncology by combining the potential benefits of two drugs into a single antibody without the increased toxicity seen when the two drugs are given separately.

Reinforcement of the benefits of PARP inhibitors

In addition to data from PAOLA-1 and SOLO1, an oral presentation will disseminate updated analyzes of efficacy in the biomarker subgroups of the phase III PROpel trial of olaparib plus abiraterone in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer Newly diagnosed metastatic (CRPC) treated with the combination with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations. Olaparib is a PARP inhibitor that demonstrates a significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in combination with abiraterone versus abiraterone alone in first-line mCRPC, regardless of biomarker status.

Also, they will be presented final OS data from the phase II MEDIOLA trial of olaparib and durvalumab in ovarian cancer in platinum-sensitive relapsers with germline BRCA mutations and the phase IIIB OPINION trial of olaparib maintenance monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant relapsed ovarian cancer without germline BRCA1/BRCA2 mutations.

The data will also include an extended OS analysis from the phase III POLO trial of olaparib in metastatic pancreatic cancer with germline BRCA mutation, a disease for which no other PARP inhibitor is approved.

the ccollaboration in the scientific community It is essential to improve the lives of patients. For this reason, Astrazeneca collaborates with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited to develop and commercialize trastuzumab deruxtecan and datospotamab deruxtecan, and with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) to develop and commercialize olaparib.