Astrology is based on a series of beliefs that point to the interpretation of the movement of the planets and luminaries, and also of the zodiacal signs. In its beginnings, this knowledge was considered an academic discipline of scientific rank. However, with the discoveries and the evolution of Physics and Astronomywas being relegated to the background.

Today, Astrology is considered by the scientific community as a pseudosciencesince this would not really be able to explain how the stars influence human beings and their behavior.

However, many cultures, such as the Indian, the Chinese, the Mayan or the Aztec, throughout history developed event forecasting systems which were based on astrology and the observation of the stars.

For example, a very popular application of Astrology is the elaboration of the Horoscopemethod by which the future of a person can be predicted, based on the position of the stars and the signs of the Zodiac.

Astrology: Discover what are the main characteristics of each sign of the Zodiac

Next Discover in a simple way what things characterize each of the signs of the Zodiac. You feel identified?

What is the main characteristic of Aries?

born between March 21 and April 20. According to Western Astrology, they are usually, enthusiastic, energetic, courageousindependent, proactive, with a character that can sometimes be stubborn and even aggressive.

Some famous Aries: Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Lola Indigo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elton John, Mariano Rajoy and James Franco.

What is the main Taurus characteristic?

born between April 21 and May 20. They are patient, persevering, with great willpower, affectionate and practical when making decisions. Also, Like the bull that symbolizes them, they can get very bad mood when they get angry and be very spiteful.

Some of the most famous Taurus: Gigi Hadid, Charli D’Amelio, Megan Fox, Jon Kortajarena, Hugo Silva, Miguel Herrán, Jessica Alba, Sam Smith, Travis Scott, Lizzo, Renée Zellweger and Janet Jackson.

What is the main Gemini characteristic?

They were born between May 20 and June 21. They are defined by communication, intelligence, generosity, independence, creativity and above all, the willingness to live new experiences. But since not everything can be good, and due to the two faces of its sign, they can suffer sudden mood swings and easily fall into continuous contradictions.

Some famous Geminis: Angelina Jolie, Vanesa Romero, David Bisbal, Mark Wahlberg, Prince, Miguel Rios, kanye-west.

What is the main characteristic of Cancer?

born between June 22 and July 21. The main characteristics that define them are loyalty, friendliness, intuition, creativity, caution, the need to protect family and friends, and sensitivity. But also, people of this sign can be jealous, insecure, distrustful, very greedy and even introverted.

Celebrities with Cancer sun sign: Nelson Mandela, Lady Di, Mercedes Sosa, Lionel Messi, Meryl Streep, Danna PaolaJavier Ambrosi, among others.

What is Leo’s main characteristic?

People born in Leo have birthdays between July 22 and August 23. They tend to have a faithful, kind, optimistic, generous and outgoing character. Are ambitious, brave, independent and self-confident. On the other hand, those of this sign are idealistic, self-centered, intelligent, stubborn, a little arrogant, proud and can have a bad mood.

Some celebrities of Leo: Jennifer Lopez, Eva Amaral, Isabel Pantoja, madonnaÚrsula Corberó, Matt LeBlanc and Fernando Alonso.

What is the main feature Virgo?

who were born between August 24 and September 23They are usually serious, cautious, disciplined, meticulous, analytical, modest, shy, hard-working people and have a great sense of responsibility and friendship. However, they are usually extremely skeptical people, that is, they they doubt the truth of things they cannot verify, like feelings.

Some Virgo celebrities: Sofia Richie, Blake Lively, Nicki Nicole, Claudia Schiffer, Thalia, Dylan O’Brien.

What is the main feature Pound?

born between September 24 and October 23, are usually defined as idealistic, social and diplomatic. Are calm, affable, balanced people and who try to remain neutral when conflicts arise. However, Libras also hate being contradicted, although sometimes they are not able to face others.

Celebrities with Sun in Libra: Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Blanca Suárez, Pedro Almodóvar, Julio Iglesias, Matt Damon, Doja Cat, Eminem.

What is the main feature Scorpio?

Scorpios are those people whose sign ranges from October 24 to November 22, according to the Western Zodiac. They define themselves as people with great courtesy, passionate, observant, good advisers and strong-willed and ability to reason. But they are also envious, possessive, impulsive, suspicious and spiteful.

Some famous Scorpios: Ana Milan, Rosario, Rita Ora, Winona Ryder, Leonardo Dicaprio and Meg Ryan.

What is the main feature Sagittarius?

People born between November 23 and December 21They are usually nice, sincere, honest, optimistic and somewhat intellectual people. This sign is characterized by empathy, understanding and need to live adventures and feel free. However, Sagittarians can also be impatient and willful.

Some famous Sagittarius: Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Orozco, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

What is the main feature Capricorn?

All those people born at Christmas time between December 22 and January 20 They are Capricorn. This sign is very stable, so its characteristics are hard work, reliability, prudence, practicality, ambition and justice. On the other hand, they are quite melancholic and pessimistic people, becoming their two great enemies to achieve happiness.

Some famous Capricorns are: Santiago Copello, Simone de Beauvoir, Martin Luther King, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ricardo Darín.

What is the main feature Aquarium?

The personality of Aquarius born between the January 21 and February 19It is usually very open. They are likeable, funny, original, idealistic, logical, with a sense of humor, dreamers, imaginative, honest, loyal, tolerant and without prejudice. Nevertheless, They tend to be very volatile people, with changing tastes and often personalists. when making decisions or taking sides for something.

Celebrities with sun sign in Aquarius: Harry Styles, Ester Expósito, Megan Thee Stallion, Stormi Webster, Javier Calvo, Melendi, Elvira Lindo.

What is the main feature Pisces?

Finally, Pisces encompasses between the February 20 and March 20Characteristics such as creativity, imagination, kindness, intuition, empathy, patience and the ability to dream are attributed to him. Also, Pisces They are usually calm people who avoid getting into trouble and even have a hard time rebelling against some injustices.

Although this sign is associated with sensitivity, this same characteristic often transforms them into manipulative and calculating people when it comes to seeking their well-being.

Some celebrities who are a Pisces sign are: Dani Martín, Millie Bobby Brown, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Cindy Crawford, Sophie Turner, Ellen Page, James Blunt

It is extremely important to recognize that the set of stars and the alignment of planets are what jointly forge the personality or characteristics of a person. Therefore, in short, there are many qualities of different signs that can be compatible or generate meaning when defining the behavior of a human being.

Recommended video: Weekly horoscope from August 29 to September 4 for Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces