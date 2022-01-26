Astron reinvents the internal combustion engine

PISTONS, GOODBYE? – Red line at 25,000 rpm: will it be the turbine of a jet plane engine? None of this, we are talking about an internal combustion engine, the Omega 1 presented by Astron Aerospace (Watch the video below), which is, however, light years away from those that have accompanied us for well over a century. This diversity translates not only into that regime of stratospheric rotation (the minimum is at 1,000 rpm) but in performance declared impressive: 160 hp and 230 Nm of torque with an engine weight of around 16 kg. The constructive scheme it is very particular since there are only circular elements: 4 rotors, coupling gears and a rotating disc valve, in addition to the rotation axes of the rotors. The concept is to split the phases of the internal combustion engine, assigning the intake-compression phase to the green rotors (in the figure) and the combustion-expansion-exhaust phase to the red ones.

CAVITY AND TEETH – One of the green rotors has a recess into which, during rotation, a “tooth” is inserted which occupies it almost completely. There compression occurs gradually because the two rotors are very close as well as the side walls touch the tooth, which pushes the air in front of it in a volume that becomes smaller and smaller as, in its rotation, the tooth itself approaches the point at which the rotors touch. At this point the compressed air passes through a rotating disc valve (in gray in the video) and reaches the chamber which contains the red rotors. This particular valve is a disc with an opening that rotates together with the rotors: the air can pass through it only when it meets this “window”. Immediately afterwards the tooth enters the cavity, preventing compressed air from flowing back. Once the valve is passed, the air enters “combustion chamber”: These are two rotors (red in the figure and in the video) very similar to the compression ones: one with the tooth, therefore, and the other with the cavity. Everything is timed so that the compressed air enters “behind” the tooth: at this point, yes injects the fuel and you do unleash the spark. The combustion gases “push” the tooth with a very high efficiency because their action lasts almost a full revolution (it is a long expansion similar to that of the Atkinson cycle engines) and are then expelled from a hole near the point where the tooth enters the groove of the other rotor. Also in this case, the tooth is so close to the combustion chamber wall that the exhaust gases cannot “override” it.

IT ALL LOOKS VERY BEAUTIFUL – It is therefore an operation which, while tracing the phases of a classic 4-stroke engine, implements them with solutions completely different from those of piston engines. We remind you that the rotating disc valve is not a new solution and is widely used in two-stroke motorcycle engines: the Vespa, for example, used a crankshaft “shoulder” shaped in a particular shape for this purpose. Fuel is injected with a richer stratified charge near the spark plug (similar to the HCCI system used in the Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X) up to approximately 10,000 rpm and then switched to a homogeneous charge. The shafts that carry the rotors are hollow and therefore abundant cooling air can pass through and we note that the oil only reaches their bearings and synchronization gears: the combustion chamber is therefore never exposed to the lubricant and the oil pump it absorbs very little because it has a small flow rate. The idea is undoubtedly innovative, efficient (we are talking about a thermal efficiency of almost 80% thanks also to the high compression ratio) and declares itself one very low production of nitrogen oxides. Internal friction is very low (the rotors do not touch the walls and there are no piston rings and all the other sliding parts of the reciprocating engines) and it is possible to “skip” the combustion. Astron Aerospace claims that, at full speed, it is possible to inject fuel every lap, or every 10 or 50 laps, depending on the power demand: consumption can therefore be very low.

DOUBTS ARE NOT MISSING – Since simple is not synonymous with easy, such a sophisticated construction gives birth some questions. The sealing of the intake air and exhaust gases is entrusted to rotors and rotary valve which work with very small tolerances in the cavities that house them. What will happen to surfaces exposed to heat? Will the normal thermal expansion be uniform or will some distortion arise that could lead to contacts that are as unwanted as they are dangerous? To avoid this you can resort to materials “Exotic” e expensive: for aeronautical use the cost is a less restrictive barrier but it is possible to produce this engine at competitive costs for the automotive market? In fact, the number of moving parts is so low (Astron claims it is comparable to that of a lawn mower engine) that the price may not be that prohibitive. This engine, given the very favorable weight-to-power ratio and its ability to run at constant speed, could be excellent for compact and powerful range extender: waiting to see some concretization we point out the fact that Astron Aerospace has collected substantial funding in a short time.