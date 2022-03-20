Astronaut: This is how he would die if he took off his suit in space – Science – Life

Many films have been based on space and the passage of human beings through that place. However, Few portray the reality of being off planet, the training, and the dangers that this entails.

For example, what would happen if an astronaut took off his suit in space? We tell you.

a terrible way to die

If, for example, an astronaut decided or had to take off his suit in space in an uncontrolled environment, all the air would leave his lungs dangerously fast. This situation would cause anoxia, that is, the lack of oxygen in the cells, which would take 15 seconds.

The pulmonary alveoli -which are the air sacs where the exchange of oxygen takes place- would tear just as quickly, causing intense pain to the human body.

Afterwards, the body would continue to react and the person would lose control of their sphincters.

All this was verified when dogs were sent into space and the animals emptied their intestines immediately after becoming unconscious.

Then Boyle’s law is given. When the pressure decreases, the volume increases. In space there is no pressure, so water and saliva behave differently and turn into gas immediately, which generates a sensation of heat inside the mouths of the astronauts. The body would swell to such an extent that the skin would be tight.

The blood in the veins would also suffer from this and go into a boiling process, which would form gas bubbles in the arteries that would most likely block the circulation of the blood. This could be deadly.

Temperature is another risk factor. If you can observe the sun, this would imply too close to the star, which, without protection, would immediately burn your body from the radiation and proximity to UVA rays.

If you can’t see the sun, then you’d freeze to death facing temperatures hundreds of degrees below zero. However, it would not freeze as seen in several movies, due to being in space, the heat has nowhere else to transfer to, so it stays in the body.

Finally, his body would be left floating in space, his blood boiling and swollen, but his heart beating.

Studies with chimpanzees concluded that the astronaut would have up to 3 and a half minutes to be rescued and not have sequelae.

This has been demonstrated by the experiments conducted by NASA, carried out in the mid-20th century, when they sent animals into space to have a better understanding of how a living being would react in these conditions.

