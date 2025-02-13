Astronauts Stranded in Space Finally Have a Return Date

What To Know
- In an unexpected turn of events, two astronauts who were left stranded in space after a series of technical failures now have a confirmed return date set for March.
- Unfortunately, the remaining four occurred shortly after reaching the International Space Station (ISS), prompting a decision to return the spacecraft to Earth unmanned, leaving its two crew members stranded in space indefinitely.
unexpected launch challenges
On June 5, Boeing successfully launched its crewed Starliner spacecraft into space after several delays and failed attempts. The mission could have been aborted on the day of launch due to a detected helium leak. However, it was decided to proceed because the Boeing Starliner is designed to withstand up to five such leaks. Unfortunately, the remaining four occurred shortly after reaching the International Space Station (ISS), prompting a decision to return the spacecraft to Earth unmanned, leaving its two crew members stranded in space indefinitely. Now, plans are finally in place for their return next March, nine months later.
the role of spacex
After the uncrewed return of the Boeing Starliner, NASA reached an agreement with SpaceX to bring back the two crew members, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Elon Musk’s company accepted the task, and last September they utilized a Crew Dragon spacecraft traveling to the ISS with two astronauts by leaving two seats empty for Wilmore and Williams. However, NASA declined this arrangement as the replacement mission was not yet ready.
The Boeing Starliner’s crew were only supposed to spend eight days in space. Nevertheless, due to the incident with their spacecraft, they took on additional missions at the ISS. NASA needed other astronauts prepared to take over their tasks; these replacements were not ready to travel by September but are now prepared.
return plans finalized
The decision was made for Williams and Wilmore to remain at the ISS for safety reasons. Boeing‘s new plan involves using SpaceX once again for their safe return home. Although previously planned with a Crew Dragon vehicle, adjustments were made.
The Endurance spacecraft will now be responsible for transporting them back on March 12. It requires less additional processing compared to its counterparts.
boeing starliner’s future
Meanwhile,Boeing continues working on improvements for its Starliner craft which has already incurred losses amounting to $523 million according to recent figures released.
The priority remains ensuring that human lives are protected; thus there was no risk taken during their potential journey back.
- Astronauts like Williams and Wilmore have maintained high morale despite extended stays at ISS.
This demonstrates resilience amidst adversity while awaiting further developments regarding technical issues plaguing Boeing’s ambitious project.
safety vs economics: balancing act ahead?
- Evidently from an economic standpoint things appear less optimistic.
- An investigation is underway by engineers within Boeing.
