Astronauts would have to be obese to hibernate on long voyages

An original Chilean investigation is having a global impact, as it exposes that astronauts they would have to be obese to hibernate on a very long space trip.

For example, an astronaut who is 1.70 meters tall should have about 200 kilos of fat to be able to survive 90 years in a state of hibernation . This, as long as it had the same metabolism as the monito del monte, a small marsupial that lives in the forest of southern Chile.

That conclusion was reached by a study carried out by three Chilean researchers, which already monopolizes pages of the international press.

The research delved into the physiology of animals, large and small, that hibernate. To do this, they raised a hypothetical situation like that of the movie “Passengers” (Passengers) -starring Jennifer Lawrence- and asked themselves: What would happen if a person who hibernates wakes up by mistake when only 30 years have passed and you have 90 left to reach your destination?

One of the questions they sought to resolve is: How much would their energy expenditure be compared to those who continue to hibernate? Thus, they concluded that having the metabolism of the monito del monte, an awake person would eat the food of 50 people who hibernate in just one day.

the ecologist Robert Nespoloacademic from the Austral University and director of the Patagonian Limit-of-Life Millennium Nucleus (LiLi), who led the research, told The Mercury that “I have been interviewed by the magazine Newsweekof the London Times and from the magazine New Scientist. Never before have we had such an impact on a study, which shows that when you seek a closer approach, you can reach more people with scientific issues that are complex”.

Nespolo is a student of the monito del monte, the only animal that hibernates in South America. With Carlos Mejias Y Francisco Bozinović –National Prize for Natural Sciences– they have specialized in the study of the energy consumption of animals and the biological strategies for its saving.

“We were doing the discussion of another paper and we started to review the literature on hibernation. We realized that there weren’t many papers calculating the energy savings of hibernation and we started to do calculations on how much energy animals consume in hibernation. We realized we had another investigation on our hands”, noted Nespolo.



Thus, various studies led them to understand that for a human being it would not be an important energy saving to hibernateso they calculated how the savings would be with the capabilities of a natural hibernator, such as the monito del monte.

In this way, a human would spend 6.3 grams of fat per day , which is equivalent to 2.2 kilos per year. So if a person wanted to hibernate during a 90-year journey, he would first need to add 204 kilos of fat to survive, according to the study by Chilean researchers. This is because when they hibernate, even the intestines go into a state of lethargy and it would not be possible to feed a person.

Will humans ever be able to hibernate? Nespolo says that genetic modifications would have to be made. Yes, it has been possible for modified mice to hibernate. Furthermore, he adds, the study of hibernation in humans opens the door to other procedures, like transplantswhere the organs could be better preserved and the recipient patient could hibernate so as not to further deteriorate his condition.