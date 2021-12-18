Astronomers are really scared about the launch of the James Webb telescope

It would take a separate article to tell you about all the postponements of the James Webb space telescope, but finally, after another postponement that moves the launch date to December 24, about 10 billion dollars and more than 20 years to build it, the instrument that it will revolutionize our point of view on the cosmos is ready to launch, but there is a lot of fear.

The reason is simple: experts are afraid that something could go wrong during the launch later this month, according to The New York Times. “I will almost certainly watch the launch and be terrified the whole time“University of New Hampshire physics professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein told the paper.

The James Webb Space Telescope will launch with the Ariane 5 rocket from a European facility in French Guiana. Already last month the engineers had found a problem while they were assembling the structure on the rocket launch vehicle adapter; problem that forced the telescope to another postponement.

Once in space, the instrument will have to unfold a gigantic mirror – a process that will take six months to complete. “The entire astronomical community, given the wide range of anticipated scientific returns and the potential for discovery, is very afraid“according to Yale astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan.”We are all involved intellectually and emotionally“.

Indeed, when such an instrument is launched, the risks are always there, and NASA has calculated 344 ways in which the James Webb could fail.