Astronomy is put at the service of the fight against covid-19 in Chile | Science

Members of Codelco and the project at the Colegio Don Bosco in Calama, Chile. Codelco

In Chile, one of the best places in the world to observe the heavens of the Universe, with 40% of the optical telescopes located on Earth, astronomy has been experiencing a moment of explosion for a decade and, incidentally, is at the service of the main challenges of contemporary societies. This is what has happened with the invention of two Chilean scientists, the astronomers Francisco Forster and Ricardo Finger, inspired by two techniques for studying the components of the cosmos and which, thanks to the technological solution, makes it possible to detect Co2 in closed spaces, analyze the data to offer solutions and finally stop covid-19.

In a kind of revolution to understand the control of the epidemic – capacity is less important than good ventilation – one of the largest Chilean companies, the copper company Codelco, has bought dozens of these state-of-the-art devices to install them in schools in Calama and Tocopilla, in the north of the country, in the vicinity of the main mining operations. The company –the most important in the world in copper extraction– has installed 282 meters and 16 data centers in four schools in Calama and Tocopilla. According to calculations, it will directly impact 4,000 people, including students and teachers and, therefore, their respective families.

“The project was born from mixing two specialties within astronomy: on the one hand, the ability to produce and filter large data streams to react to relevant events in real time, something we use in so-called brokers astronomical to detect explosive events such as supernovae; and, on the other hand, the ability to measure the concentration of molecules using spectroscopy, in this case of Co2, in the same way that astronomical observatories do it to measure the presence of molecules in the universe”, explains Forster, an academic from the University from Chile and a researcher at the Center for Excellence in Astrophysics and Related Technologies (CATA) and the Center for Mathematical Modeling (CMM).

The scientist reports that the devices consist of a network of sensors that measure the concentration of Co2, temperature and humidity in real time and send the data via radio to a central station and then to the cloud via Wifi. “We use very precise Co2 sensors, which detect how infrared light is attenuated in an infrared zone associated with the presence of Co2 molecules,” adds Forster.

The company that makes the technological solution is called Flair and its CEO, Pablo Farah, explains that the platform is based on three fundamental principles that explain its unique impact. To begin with, for its interior space adaptation engine that, by processing air quality data with artificial intelligence, generates objective recommendations. In this way, users can make specific and personalized decisions to improve the air quality in all their interior spaces and, therefore, generate well-being and health for all those who work in those places every day.

Farah attaches fundamental importance to what he calls the democratization of information. “It is crucial to communicate both to those who manage and those who work in the spaces of the conditions of the place where they are,” says the CEO of Flair, who has already installed devices in eight organizations in Chile, including hospitals, universities , schools, cultural centers and community centers. He exemplifies it: “It seems essential to all of us that they notify us that we are drinking contaminated water. This is similar and just as relevant, but with air”, reflects Farah, who points to a third aspect of the technological solution that is beginning to grow outside Chilean borders. “The action and support of those in the interior spaces that Flair operates in,” adds Farah. It is one of the peculiarities of the technology, because, thanks to the information on the conditions of the spaces, users are able to take guided prevention and mitigation actions if necessary, complementing and enhancing the adaptation measures generated by the software of artificial intelligence.

The scientist Forster assures that measuring the concentration of Co2 appears as a powerful tool to prevent the spread of covid-19 and recalls that, recently, in schools in Italy the effect of correctly ventilating classrooms was measured. The conclusion pointed out that active ventilation can reduce infections with respect to the case without ventilation by up to 83%. “In the experiment, contagions are reported for different rates of air changes per hour, which can be translated into typical Co2 concentrations. By doing the above, it is observed that the probability of contagion grows almost linearly with the excess of Co2 and that, therefore, ventilation is a fundamental measure to combat the pandemic”, points out the Chilean astronomer.

Thanks to the 30 million independent measurements of Co2, temperature and humidity, the Chilean technological solution has been able to detect patterns and reach conclusions that are relevant to combating the pandemic. For example, while schools have a maximum concentration at the beginning of classes –typically at eight in the morning–, shopping centers tend to have a maximum in the afternoons, that is, at eight in the afternoon. In Flair they have detected, in turn, that places with a high capacity for reaction, such as schools, can self-manage ventilation: they react to local alarms and every time the non-recommended threshold is exceeded, a decrease in subsequent concentration is observed . The same does not happen, however, in hospitals.

In a Chilean university, meanwhile, Co2 monitoring proved to be an effective tool to optimize ventilation. Thanks to the technological solution, the rooms that reached non-recommended concentrations fell from 45% to 0%. It is estimated, therefore, that the greater focus on ventilation made it possible to reduce the probability of contagion by 42% in those rooms with poor air quality.

