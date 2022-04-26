Astros beat Blue Jays with Peña’s HR in the 10th
HOUSTON — Rookie Jeremy Pena hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to help the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Sunday and avoid losing the series by sweep.
The Astros snapped a four-game losing streak and in the process ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.
Kyle Tucker was on second as an automatic runner with one out when Pena hit a drive to center off closer Jordan Romano (0-1), who had 31 straight saves.
Peña, who took over as the Astros’ shortstop after the departure of Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, hit his third homer of the year.
Bo Bichette started the 10th inning in second for Toronto before Bryan Abreu walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. There was one out in the inning when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to left for 7-6.
Blake Taylor (1-1) got the win.
For the Blue Jays, Dominican Guerrero Jr. 3-2 with a run scored and an RBI, his compatriot Ramiel Tapia 5-1 with a run scored and Santiago Espinal 4-1 with an RBI. Cuban Gurriel Jr. 5-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
For the Astros, the Cubans Yordan Álvarez 5-1, Yulieski Gurriel 5-2 with two runs scored and Aledmys Díaz 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI. The Dominican Peña 5-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado 2-0 with a run scored.