Astros beat Blue Jays with Peña’s HR in the 10th

For the Astros, the Cubans Yordan Álvarez 5-1, Yulieski Gurriel 5-2 with two runs scored and Aledmys Díaz 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI. The Dominican Peña 5-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado 2-0 with a run scored.