Asturias advances to “the medicine of the future” with a cell manufacturing platform, key to treating leukemias and lymphomas

Asturian public health is moving towards “the medicine of the future” with the purchase of a cell manufacturing platform, which will be key in the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma, according to the Minister of Health, Pablo Fernández, at noon. The Autonomous Government has today authorized this acquisition of this equipment, which will entail an outlay of 447,700 euros and will go to the HUCA Immunotherapy Unit, in Oviedo, at the headquarters of the Principality Health Research Institute (ISPA). At the moment, there is no specific date for the entry into operation of said platform,

This platform will allow research and development of own and personalized drugs. In this sense, its acquisition will contribute to the Immunotherapy Unit having all the necessary structure to carry out antiviral therapies based on T cells for immunosuppressed patients, mainly people transplanted with solid organs or hematopoietic progenitors. It will also help monitor and enhance the antitumor immune response on an individual basis.

Advanced cell treatments involve very complex processes, which involve the participation of a large number of professionals from different clinical services. Likewise, they require specific infrastructures for the drug generation process, as well as to obtain their approval by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

On the other hand, the regional government approved an expenditure of 5.1 million euros for high-tech equipment that will strengthen the quality and capacity of the public health network. The funds will be invested in 5 new devices for the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), the Cabueñes University Hospital and the Puerta la Villa Specialty Center. Four teams will go to health area V, with headquarters in Gijón. Specifically, for the Cabueñes University Hospital, a computerized axial tomography (CAT) equipment will be acquired, worth 1,172,354 euros, and an MRI at a cost of 1,109,768. In addition, the Puerta de la Villa Specialty Center will expand its staff with an MRI (1,109,768 euros) and a CAT scan (578,009 euros).

In area IV, with head in Oviedo, a TAC of the HUCA will be renewed, with a budget of 1,172,354 euros. These teams are financed with Next Generation European funds from the High Technology investment plan (Inveat), which allows the renewal or expansion of high-tech devices to improve the early diagnosis of oncological, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and chronic diseases. The item for this purpose amounts to 15.6 million in Asturias, of which 12.9 come from Europe and another 2.7 are provided by the Principality- and will allow the incorporation of 17 machines to seven health centers.