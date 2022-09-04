«Asturias produces ‘food medicine’ that places it on another level on the map»

“The key to local production is knowing who you buy from, and how they make those products. That is what kilometer zero consumption offers: quality, trust and closeness”, stated the mayor of Vegadeo, César Álvarez, from the town’s fairgrounds last morning. “Quality, trust and closeness” that Vegans seek and appreciate, organizing, again, after the pandemic, the eighteenth edition of the Eco21 Fair.

Around 35 agri-food and craft entrepreneurs participate in the diverse event, in which, although there is no lack of beer, books and even chiastolitas, products from the garden and organic meat reign. «Asturias produces ‘food medicine’. The organic ones are and can put us on another level on the map.” We have to reach as many places as possible and start with young people. So that they know the production system, and how the environment and the animals that are organic are cared for, ”said the general director of Rural Development and Agri-food, Begoña López, on her tour of the stalls.

Some shop windows that above all show Galician products, since as the Vegan councilor assures “in Asturias the sale is more assured to the production, with little margin for the markets”. «It is important to make visible the business fabric of ecological and sustainable production in events like this. And the different ways to market and position the product. We need all the actors to participate in these shows to expose their project, even if they don’t directly sell their production. Because otherwise it seems that in Asturias you cannot live from this. And it is not like that”, highlighted the socialist councilor about the great challenge of “promotion”.

And it is that the advertising of organic products is “one of the greatest needs of the sector”, in the words of Pepe López, a farmer from Pesoz and a member of the Council for Ecological Agricultural Production (Copae). “We need the administrations to really bet on it. From Europe they ask us that in 2030 25% of the territory be organically produced, and in Asturias I think we are only around 4%. We need less bureaucracy, and put ourselves on the same footing as other communities that have more direct aid from Europe,” said López, who has been a producer of organic meat for 12 years.

“Right now the difference between organic and non-organic meat is only 50 cents. While the difference in the cost of feed can reach 200 euros. We are falling behind”, stated the rancher, who highlighted the promotional impulse of these traditional fairs.