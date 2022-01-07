asugi epidemiological situation

Eight thousand more cases than a year ago. Slightly increased hospitalizations compared to a week ago in the medical area and stable access to intensive care. This is the epidemiological picture that emerged from the analyzes carried out by the Central Health Directorate of the Region and by the three Prevention Departments, presented today during a press conference. Numbers that must be taken into consideration by virtue of a rapid growth which, as explained by Dr. Breda, “with this incidence would make containment in the territory very difficult. It would be necessary to change strategy and provide additional resources to hospitals”.

The data

As regards the Rt index and the incidence, both Trieste and Gorizia remain in a phase of rapid and significant increase. The number of positives from outbreaks in the Julian and Isonzo schools is in further decline (probably due to the Christmas holidays), while the number of positives from residences for the elderly is substantially stable. Currently there are very many family outbreaks, but the number of cases apparently not attributable to known outbreaks has tripled (3321), underlining the poor effectiveness of the tracing system.

Criticalities

Due to the significant increase in infections, there are several critical issues encountered by the Health Authority: delay in taking charge of positives and contacts, sampling and reporting of swabs and issuing of isolation and quarantine measures. To deal with these problems, in addition to implementing the administrative staff to support the healthcare activity, the Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with a company that deals with call centers in the healthcare sector that will take care of the recovery and management of positive cases not yet in charge. The agreement with the University of Trieste was also extended, which allows medical specialists to carry out CT activities, in addition to vaccinations.

Vaccination campaign

There is also an urgent need to implement the demand for vaccines. “The government’s choice to make the vaccine mandatory for over 50s is an important sign – commented Deputy Governor Riccardi – We must strengthen the request for the third dose: there is limited membership among school staff and health workers . The data tells us today we estimate a total of about 30 thousand health and school operators who have not booked the third dose “.

“ We are called to an impressive job. In particular, those who make instrumental controversies every day should remember that in a year

nearly 2.5 million doses were administered. In December alone – Riccardi said – we vaccinated 300,000 people. If there are about 900 thousand to be recalled, it means that in three months we have to do twice as much as we did at the speed of 2021 “.” At this moment the data on the circulation of the virus are very high and hospital demand is starting to be important. However, it must be strongly emphasized that the difference between the levels of infection and the need to treat people in hospital is much lower than when we did not have the vaccine available. We need to keep pushing people to go get vaccinated “.

Still pandemic?

The deputy governor therefore wanted to dwell on the global situation of the pandemic: “The real issue today is to understand if we are still in the midst of a pandemic or we can speak of an endemic phase. Tracking these numbers is impossible. symptoms may or may not re-enter the pandemic. If yes, we must continue with the measures we have put in place, otherwise we can modify them and set different conditions, as is already happening, for example, with the elimination of the quarantine for third-dose vaccinates or two doses less than 120 days “.