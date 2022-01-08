ASUS also presents its folding … but it’s a laptop! ZenBook 17 Fold OLED is coming – Andrea Galeazzi

Not that Asus is new to the most original form factors (just think of the Flip) and not that it is new to OLED displays on PCs. In Las Vegas, however, it still surprises and does it with a laptop from 17 “ with foldable OLED screen.

Let’s talk about ZenBook 17 Fold OLED, a high-end device, equipped with processors Intel i7 U series from 12th generation and memories up to 16 GB from RAM and up to 1TB from SSD.

The display when open it is a 17.3 “ touch screen with resolution 2560 x 1920 which takes the format 4: 3 while closed, or rather, folded at 90 ° like a normal laptop, it still remains a 12.5 ″ with format 3: 2 and resolution 1920 x 1280.

The data on the battery: 75 Wh, quite a lot for a device that seems very thin and this bodes well for at least “normal” autonomy given the size of the display.

One will also be sold with the device physical keyboard, that if applied over the lower part of the display once folded it will make it a classic laptop. Otherwise, when folded, the lower part can also turn into one virtual keyboard.

Asus did not stop there and also presented a new one ZenBook from 14 ″ with screen OLED to 90 Hz in format 16:10. It will not have the same wow effect as the folding one but it would seem a very interesting and concrete device. An evolution of the current 13.3 ″ OLED at 60Hz that we already know in Italy.

This ZenBook OLED 14 will be configurable with i7 P series from 12th generation or with AMD Ryzen 5000. In the case of Intel Asus has also announced that the necessary requirements will be met to obtain the Intel EVO certification, a guarantee of reliability, speed, portability and even autonomy.

For neither of the two laptops has yet been communicated the price but we know that will arrive in the second quarter of 2022.